Is Ananta’s release date closer than we think? New gameplay trailer and evidence suggest so

If you've ever wondered what a combination of GTA, Spider-Man, Genshin Impact, and a futuristic atmosphere would look like, the answer is undoubtedly Ananta (Project Mugen). At least it looks like that when we watch the gameplay trailer. It lasts for seven minutes and has attracted attention of many players. The game will be available on PC, some consoles and mobile devices. Unfortunately, the exact release date is not yet known. Nevertheless, it might come sooner than you think. How do we know this? We have our reasons, which we are happy to share with you.

Is Ananta release date closer than we think?

Ananta is a futuristic free-to-play action RPG game, with possible coop and multiplayer features. During the game, players will take on the role of a character known as Esper, an eminent investigator. The game takes us to the open-world metropolis created using procedural generation technology. Add to that gameplay reminiscent of an anime-style GTA, with web-slinging traversal like Spider-Man... it sounds intriguing. It's no surprise that many players are interested in this title.

The problem is that the game has been in production for quite some time, and there is still no release date in sight. However, we suspect that it might be released later this year. Mainly for two reasons:

About 9 months ago, Ananta reportedly passed the publishing examination in China. What could this mean? In China, there is mandatory control and approval of content before publication. If the announcement means that they have received ISBN, developers need to publish the game within 1 year. Otherwise, they need to explain the reasons behind the delay. Release of a trailer that shows gameplay. It is quite extensive and shows various mechanics, which means that they are already ready (at least to some extent), it might mean that development is on the late stage. It fits perfectly within the idea that the game might be released this year.

The above arguments may indicate that the game's release is closer than further away and may appear later this year. Of course, this is not certain. While the applications may be valid for a year, there is nothing to prevent developers from reapplying for ISBN for the following year. Either way, we will find out everything soon.

Let's remember that there is a third option. It might also be the case that the game will indeed be released this year, but only on the Chinese market, which means we will have to wait a little longer for the global release.