New Admin Abuse date in Grow a Garden. You get to decide when this GaG event happens

Grow a Garden launched in March, and by May 12 it had already hit 5 million concurrent players, breaking the Roblox record at the time. Its peak came in August, with over 22 million poeple online at once. The first place currently belongs to Steal a Brainrot, but Grow a Garden is still sitting comfortably in the top three. And it’s no wonder, there’s always something new going on. From fresh plants and new mutations to Prismatic recipes and even pets, the updates never stop. Plus, you’ve got the Admin Abuse events where the devs mess with the game systems just to shake things up. And now you can actually vote to add another day for Admin Abuse.

Choose an extra day for Admin Abuse in Grow a Garden

If you’re into Grow a Garden but not hanging out in the official Discord, you’re missing out. Right now there’s a poll running to pick extra days (beyond the usual Saturdays) for Admin Abuse events. You can even throw in your own suggestion, since at the moment there are only three days to choose from.

Source: Discord, Grow a Garden

Right now, Stormy Sundays are in the lead, probably because most players have more free time on the weekend. So if you’re looking to snag extra rare seeds or Prismatic items, make sure to contribute. Every vote counts!