Annapurna Interactive reveals three brand-new games during Tokyo Game Show

Tonight, Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind hit indie titles like Cocoon, Stray, and Outer Wilds, held a showcase during the ongoing Tokyo Game Show. They had three brand-new game announcements during the 10-minute presentation. There are a few Annapurna-published games I was hoping to see, but didn’t make an appearance tonight, such as Mixtape, which blew me away at Summer Game Fest earlier this year. However, there are still some great upcoming titles to discuss. All three of these games will be available to play at Tokyo Game Show, so even though I won’t be there to try them, at least some other people might be able to share some impressions later this month.

The first game that was shown during the showcase was called D-Topia. A futuristic sci-fi game where the player is a human solving problems for people in a world run by AI. During the showcase, we had the opportunity to meet the developers behind D-Topia, Marumittu Games, a two-person team consisting of a programmer and an artist.

From the trailer, it’s not hard to get the sense that the player will discover that this AI-driven utopia might not be as perfect as it seems. D-Topia is planned for release sometime in 2026 and will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Annapurna also revealed People of Note, a cleverly named musical turn-based RPG from Iridium Studios. Gather a band of characters from across all genres of music and use your skills to defeat musical enemies and solve puzzles. The protagonist, Cadence, has a goal of winning the Noteworthy Song Contest, but can’t do it on her own.

The reveal trailer only gives us a short glimpse at what to expect from People of Note, but I am very curious to see how the musical elements and performances play into everything. People of Note is also planned for a 2026 launch and will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Finally, alongside a few other known quantities, Annapurna’s showcase also revealed the first trailer for Demi and the Fractured Dream from developer Yarn Owl. This game draws clear inspiration from the 3D Legend of Zelda games, but sets the adventure in an original fantasy world filled with ruins to explore and bosses to fight. For a small indie studio, Demi and the Fractured Dream looks like an ambitious action-adventure that I can’t wait to get my hands on.

While this didn’t come up in the trailer, the description explains that the player “can harness the power of the void. While the void curse eats away at you, it also empowers you.” This sounds like a great narrative concept to follow throughout the game. Demi and the Fractured Dream is planned to launch in 2026 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.