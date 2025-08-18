Is the age of huge games over? Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 success is „a harbinger of change” and „a title that 100% knows what it is”

Released in April of this year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been a major success for the indie studio Sandfall Interactive. A small team of just over 30 people delivered an impressive turn-based jRPG that quickly won over millions of players - 3.3 million copies were sold within just 33 days of release.

The game’s success has recently caught the attention of other developers, showing that smaller games can make a big impact without spending hundreds of millions of dollars. Shawn Layden, the former head of PlayStation’s American division, recently said that the gaming market is currently suffering from content fatigue - even when it comes to AAA games from major publishers that offer hundreds of hours of gameplay and are often sequels to well-known franchises.

We've just been doing the same thing for so long. And we're just kind of wondering, can we get something new? Everything old is new again. [...] We're going to see a rebirth of what we used to call – or we could still call it – AA gaming, with a wide variety of content and games [...].

According to Layden, it’s mid-budget games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that now have more room to experiment - and they might soon dominate the market. Smaller studios can develop faster than big companies with games like these, adapting more quickly to what players want.

If a game has a great story, a detailed world and memorable characters, its budget ends up being less important. Shawn Layden points out that big companies should stop chasing photorealism and tech perfection, because it’s not really paying off anymore. This could hit giants like Microsoft, Sony, Ubisoft, or EA especially hard - and all of them have already gone through big waves of layoffs recently.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also got some love from Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Greg Lidstone, who recently started playing it. According to Lidstone, the game knows exactly what it wants to be. The success of the game probably comes from the determined vision of the passionate team at Sandfall Interactive.

Even the CEO of the studio behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has said that AA games are the right path forward for dev teams, especially with production costs constantly climbing. For now, though, the French studio Sandfall Interactive doesn't want to expand - they’d rather stay small and keep things tight-knit.