Is this the spiritual successor to Metal Gear? Hideo Kojima reveals PHYSINT poster and cast, and suggests release window

The Tokyo Game Show is still two days away, but some companies have already started showing what they've been working on. One of them is Kojima Productions studio, which is currently celebrating its tenth anniversary. Hideo Kojima's company revealed new information regarding the spy action game Physint. It did it during a stream lasting over two hours.

This is another Kojima game with a cast full of famous names. In Physint, among others, Dong-seok Ma (known from Train to Busan and The Roundup series), Charlee Fraser (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), and Minami Hamabe (Godzilla Minus One) will appear. Their performances will be recorded in the recording studio of Columbia Pictures, which will further enhance the Hollywood vibe of the project. What's interesting, the lead role hasn't yet been cast, but Kojima expressed hope that this will happen soon. A new poster was also presented, which you can see below:

Kojima Productions

Right now, Physint is still in the conceptual phase, and Kojima warns that we will have to wait a while before we see anything specific about this project. From the 20-year plan presented at the show by Kojima Productions, it appears that we may have to wait for the game until 2030 or longer (via HazzadorGamin).

The creator, for the same reason, was also not ready to reveal what devices this game would end up on. However, the title is being developed in collaboration with Sony, so it will undoubtedly be one of the PlayStation consoles – most likely PlayStation 6.

However, it's known that Physint will launch after OD, which was also featured on the stream. You can read more about it in our previous article.

Kojima Productions three phases of development

Kojima also discussed a 20-year development plan for his studio.

The first phase (2015-2019) involved setting up the studio, building relationships with fans, preparing the technological base, and developing the first Death Stranding. The second phase (2020-2030) involves further development of the studio, the creation of Death Stranding 2, and expanding this franchise into additional media. The third phase (2030-2035) will involve creating new brands, as well as developing new games based on existing projects from the worlds of movies, novels, anime, and manga.

Kojima joins forces with Pokemon GO creators

During the stream, it was announced that Kojima Productions is teaming up with the Niantic team known from Pokemon GO. These teams want to "redefine what immersive entertainment can be."

Niantic specializes in creating games using augmented reality (AR) technology, and the released trailer shows that it will also serve as a foundation for the project being developed together with Kojima Productions. The trailer shows players exploring the real world, enriched with game elements and scanning objects using a phone. The whole point is to make the most of the Niantic Spatial AI model, which can create 3D versions of real locations using sensors.

Steam recording commemorating the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions