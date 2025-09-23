Buy guns and suspicious fertilizer in new farming life sim. „Pokémon with Guns” creators work on a game with a dark secret

The developers of Palworld aren't waiting for the Early Access release; they've already announced the first spin-off of their hit game that might interest fans of relaxing farming titles like Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons.

These productions not only bring to mind the subtitle of PocketPair's new production. Palworld: Palfarm can be most simply described as a "cozy game" in the world of Palworld. The fight will still be there - in the form of repelling unwanted guests invading the player's farm, who will also provide additional "resources."

However, the main focus of the game will be on expanding your own farm with the help of Pals, whose special abilities will be invaluable in planting, watering, or harvesting crops. As long as they won't slack off instead of working, in such a case, they will need to be encouraged (either kindly or harshly).

Pals won't be the only inhabitants of the island that we will meet during the game. Apparently, there will also be human guests with whom you will be able to trade (buying, among other things, "suspicious fertiliser"), chat, or establish closer relationships. In the game description on Steam, it was mentioned that the creatures will not only help to matchmake the hero, but they will also be able to have a "very special relationship" with our character.

Palworld: Palfarm will also have a co-op mode and the option to invite friends to your farm. For now, the project doesn't have a release date, but we already know the preliminary system requirements.

By the way: the Pocketpair team confirmed another crossover, this time with the shooter Ultrakill. As a result, only the weapons from an independent FPS game will make it to Palworld.

Palworld: Palfarm - minimum PC system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7-3570K (3.4 GHz; quad-core) RAM: 16 GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB VRAM) Storage: 40 GB available space (SSD disk required) Other: DirectX 11

