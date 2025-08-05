How to make prismatic and transcendent donut in Grow a Garden (GaG). Plus recipes for other rarities

For years now, Roblox has been a place for creative developers to showcase their fantastic ideas for games. Among the most successful this year is Grow a Garden, which launched in March. It’s a free-to-play, multiplayer, idle farming simulator full of quests and seasonal events. Recently, GaG introduced a Cooking Event, in which we prepare recipes for all kinds of foods, including Salad, Burgers, Sushi, Cake, Pizza, Waffle, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich and Ice Cream. This article will focus on everyone’s favorite unhealthy breakfast choice, the Donut, and the highest rarity it comes in: Prismatic. But that doesn’t mean we won’t also cover other rarities, like Divine and Legendary too.

Recipes for making a transcendent donut in GaG

Typically, when imagining a Garden, I think of healthy foods. So, donuts are not what comes to mind. But most foods have their origins somewhere in agriculture, right? The GaG Cooking Event features sixteen foods, each with varying levels of rarities, with their own unique recipes. There were eleven at the beginning but sweet tea, porridge, smoothie, candy apple and spaghetti were added in the second part of the event.

Remember that some recipes may may work differently when the chef is craving for food.

3 Bone Blossom 1 Beanstalk 1 Sugarglaze.

Recipes for making a prismatic donut in GaG

To cook a Prismatic Donut, you’ll need sugarglaze and bone blossom (you can learn how to get this crop from our separate guide):

1 Sugarglaze

4 Bone Blossom (it can be also be cooked with 2 Bone Blossom)

Keep in mind that the prismatic recipes, of which there are many, are challenging to produce.

Other Donut rarity recipes

Prismatic or transcendent rarities are not always easily attainable. If you’re looking for a donut of a lesser quality, maybe because you are lacking a few ingredients (like Bone Blossom), there are several other options to try. Below are the Divine, Mythical, Legendary, and Rare recipes for Donuts in Grow a Garden:

Divine Donut:

1 Sugarglaze (or 1 Banana) x 2 Prismatic Crop

Mythical Donut:

2 Sugar Apple x 1 Corn (or swap the numbers of each)

Legendary Donut:

1 Corn x 1 Serenity x 1 Sugar Apple

Rare Donut:

1 Tomato x 1 Banana x 2 Corn

Hopefully, these recipes are helpful! There are many types of Donuts and many ways to make them. Enjoy this sweet circular treat.