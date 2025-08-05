How to make prismatic and transcendent hot dog in Grow a Garden (GaG) including recipes for other rarities

One of Roblox's most popular games, Grow a Garden, is having a Cooking Event. If you want to know how to cook some rare hot dogs, you are in the right place.

If you are a fan of Roblox, you’ve probably heard of Grow a Garden, one of the most popular games on this platform, being the first to reach a huge player count milestone of 3 million. It’s a multiplayer, free-to-play, idle farming simulator, but players are encouraged to return for regular events and content updates. GaG introduced a Cooking Event a few days ago, which features a handful of recipes, including sweets like Donuts, Ice Cream, Cakes, Pies and Waffles; fast foods like Pizzas and Burgers along with healthier options like Salads, Sushi and Sandwiches. This article will be focusing on the classic Hot Dog, and the highest rarity you can achieve Transcendent. But since those are difficult to create, we’ll also cover a few other rarity levels.

Recipes for making a transcendent Hot Dog in GaG

Keep in mind that some recipes might be influenced by chef’s craving and change.

This GaG event started with eleven different types of foods, but 5 more were added: Spaghetti, Candy Apple, Smoothie, Porridge and Sweet Tea, alongside new rarity called Transcended.

  1. 4 Bone Blossom
  2. 1 Corn

Recipes for making a prismatic Hot Dog in GaG

Most of high-level recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

To cook a Prismatic Hot Dog, you can use two types of corn, but they both require Bone Blossoms:

  • 1 Corn and 4 Bone Blossoms
  • 1 Violet Corn, 1 Beanstalk and 3 Bone Blossoms

Remember that the prismatic recipes are the most challenging to accomplish, which is why they are rare. If you want to try something with lower rarity, we have that covered, too.

Other Hot Dog rarity recipes

Don’t worry if Prismatic is out of your reach right now. There’s a reason there are varying rarities. It’s not easy to obtain all the crops needed for a Prismatic or Transcendent. If you’re missing a few ingredients, there are several other rarity options to try. Below are the Divine, Mythical, and Legendary recipes for Hot Dog in Grow a Garden:

Divine Hot Dog:

  • 4 Ember Lily x 1 Corn / 2 Ember Lily x 1 Corn x 1 Pepper x 1 Beanstalk

Mythical Hot Dog:

  • 1 Ember Lily x 1 Corn

Legendary Hot Dog:

  • 1 Pepper x 1 Corn

Good luck with cooking your hot dogs! Maybe after this event, we can finally agree as a society whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not.

