“It’s better than Wikipedia,” Elon Musk announces Grokipedia 0.1 release, but people are already spotting flaws

Elon Musk launched Grokipedia on October 27, 2025, with over 885,000 AI-generated articles. As he’d said before, it’s meant to be an alternative to Wikipedia, tackling what he sees as its biases and mistakes. Grok had already faced some heat back in June for questionable takes on climate change, and now with Grokipedia, people are spotting plenty of flaws there too.

Grokipedia goes live

Grok, created by xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, is already being used to fact-check some Grokipedia articles. Just like during the spat between Musk and Sam Altman, the AI chatbot ended up calling out Musk by pointing out inconsistencies in his public statements.

When Musk announced Grokipedia on X, people started poking around the new platform. Someone ran a Grokipedia page through Grok and asked it to spot flaws and logical fallacies, and Grok found lots of them.

Some people are saying under Elon Musk’s post that Grokipedia articles are basically like Wikipedia’s, just without the images. Others defend it, saying it pulls from Wikipedia but strips out the biased opinions. But that “no-bias” claim might be a stretch. Some Grokipedia’s entries lean conservative.

For example, Wired pointed out that Grokipedia’s page on African American slavery includes “ideological justifications” for slavery and critiques The 1619 Project. The “gay pornography” entry wrongly links HIV/AIDS epidemic to porn, and the “transgender” entry uses derogatory terms and claims social media is making more people identify as trans.

The issue is that Grokipedia, like any source, is pulling from Wikipedia, media, and other human-made content – and humans are naturally biased to some degree. Grokipedia can be another tool for fact-checking and research, but in certain situations, it’s never going to be completely free of bias.