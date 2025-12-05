Todd Howard explains the Fallout phenomenon and has no doubt what we will play first - GTA 6 or TES6

Todd Howard revealed what he believes is the secret to Fallout. He also praised Rockstar Games and admitted that he hopes GTA 6 will be released before The Elder Scrolls VI.
The release of the second season of the Fallout series is slowly approaching. So, Bethesda and Prime Video threw a pre-release event in London for industry people and the media. Of course, the head of the American studio, Todd Howard, was there. Taking the opportunity, he was asked questions about Fallout and The Elder Scrolls VI.
Fallout is a unique series that manages to balance between weirdness, comedy, and brutality. It features absurd scenes that can make you laugh one moment, only to be interrupted by something macabre—or vice versa.
According to Howard, this mix makes Fallout such a unique series, as he explained on stage before the screening began.
The secret of Fallout is these two tones. I think, for me, the opening of the entire series, the first episode, that beginning... You see the horror of nuclear annihilation, a bomb is coming, then there's a sudden cut, and Ella [the actress playing the character Lucy] says: 'My reproductive organs are intact and fully functional!' The combination of these two things at once – that's what makes Fallout unique.
The first episode of the second season of Fallout will launch on December 17, with each subsequent episode appearing weekly until February 4. Unfortunately, game fans aren't as lucky, as the fifth installment of the series still seems very distant.
In questions directed to Todd Howard, the topic of The Elder Scrolls VI couldn't be missed, as fans are slowly going crazy due to the lack of information. However, don't expect anything specific. Power Unlimited asked the developer which he thinks will be released first: GTA 6, TES VI, or Fallout 5.
The answer is unlikely to be a surprise - Howard said he is "keeping his fingers crossed for GTA 6." Out of the three, this is the only one with a set release date and more than just a mysterious teaser. Howard also took the opportunity to praise Rockstar Games.
I think they are some of the absolute best at bringing a virtual world to life. It's a world that feels like it would go on even if you weren't there.
Bethesda recently released a short video that might show footage from TES VI. However, this doesn't mean that the game's reveal is near, and honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if we received another version of Skyrim, first, this time for Nintendo Switch 2.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
