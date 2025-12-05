„Oh damn, they didn't lie.” War Thunder devs joke has just become a reality

The supposed April Fools' joke turned out to be true: infantry units are coming to War Thunder.

On April 1st, Gaijin Entertainment studio released a trailer titled "The Next Big Thing," which was supposed to showcase the next huge new feature coming to the popular war simulation. The video showed tanks, planes, and other stuff already in the game, but also some new infantry units that weren't there before.

Players quickly assumed it was an April Fools' joke. Although some pointed out that developers sometimes test potential new features during special April 1st events, this time the creators only showed a trailer. People joked that the "next big thing" shown in the trailer was... gameplay from Enlisted.

Fans were convinced of this when, for the next eight months, the developers didn't mention infantry at all. So imagine their surprise when Gaijin announced yesterday the Line of Contact update, which will introduce infantry to War Thunder. You can watch the update trailer below.

For the record: infantry have been present in WT for a long time, but not as playable units. Things are gonna change with the release of LoC and the introduction of a new mode where you'll see foot soldiers alongside combat machines, and you'll have tons of options to customize their gear.

More details are expected to be revealed soon in a separate article on the game’s official blog, but the developers have already started sign-ups for the closed beta tests of this new feature. For now, players are joking about the reference to Saving Private Ryan and the not-so-accurate Russian weaponry, but above all, they are very and (mostly) positively surprised that the creators' "joke" for April Fools' Day is becoming a reality.

Of course, there are concerns about game balance, but it's better to hold off on criticism until the first details about the update are revealed.

