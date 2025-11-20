Dispatch Episode 3 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 3 Turnover is probably the most difficult if you want to complete all dispatches perfectly, without fails. Fortunately, it is not needed to achieve the best ending (or does not influence the game in a big way at all). However, if you are like me and would like to see all missions succeeded, we have a walkthrough for you. Moreover, we have prepared a guide of all choices and their consequences.

Dispatch Guide and Walkthrough

Story Part 1

Choice: Royd asks about our “home”. There are no consequences of that choice.

It’s minimalism. I’ve been focused on my work. I’m poor.

Choice: Next, Royd tries to explain how Astra Pulse works.

Sounds pretty important. I didn’t get any of that. Can you recreate it?

There will be no consequences of that choice.

Choice: Later, you will be pushed by Golem. He will remember your reaction:

Watch where you’re going Let it go.

It’s hard to say which option is better in this case. However, I bet on “Watch where you’re going” to show that you’re not a pushover.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Choice: Blonde Blazer broke up with Phenomaman. It will influence your relationship level:

Hope I didn’t contribute. I’m sorry, Blazer. Are you happy?

Pick the option in the middle to improve the relationship.

Choice: Another important for Blonde Blazer choice, she will remember it:

I like it. It’ll scare them. You sure about that?

Obviously, the first option is the one you should pick, if you want to increase your relationship.

Dispatch shift 1

This dispatch phase is difficult because Team Z members will sabotage others to look better. However, because of that, once you send more than 1 person to a dispatch, you can be almost certain that only one will reach a destination. So, our hint is to send 1 person or 3 because sending 2 this time is not a good option. Sometimes, waiting heroes will even go out of the base and sabotage someone returning from the mission.

If the hero is sabotaged, they have to pass a skill check. If It is a successful one, they come back to the base, if they fail, they will be injured (stats reduced).

There are some dispatches that force you to send 2 heroes. In this case, one will be always sabotaged. Mostly, random heroes are picked In these cases, you can close the mission and open it again, hoping that a better character will be picked as the second one. However, you will be forced to senr Couper and Sonar once.

Sabotage choices

Below you can find some sabotage choices:

Golem

Ask someone for help – Charisma check 1. Incorporate it into your body – Intellect check 4. Pry yourself loose – Vigor check 4.

Prism

Distract – Charisma check 4. Blast them – Combat check. Puch them – Vigor check.

Malevola

Fight your way out – Combat check 4. Run – Mobility check 3. Play the part – Charisma check.

Sonar

Track down – Mobility check 1. Plug up – Intellect check 4. Withstand – Vigor check 2.

Flambae

Blast the lead – Combat check 1. Calm the mind – Intellect check 3. Unlock the tank – a simple hacking minigame.

Coupe

Splash them and dip – Combat check 5. Backstroke away – Mobility check 4. Describe your diarrhea earlier – Charisma check 2.

Invisigal

Ditch him – Mobility check 3. Pay him off – Intellect check. Break the camera – Combat check.

Punch Up

Force it out – Vigor check 1. Mind over matter – Intellect check 2. Fight the powerful urge – Combat check 4.

Dispatches

Beach Clean Up – It is the first mission and you will have to send 2 characters. Charisma (4) Vigor (5) test with a little bit of Mobility (3). Undercover Drug Bust – Just pick Sonar aka “Batguy,” his abilities are almost a perfect match for the job. He will change afterwards, though. It is a test of mostly Intellect and Charisma. Drug Deal Shot Down (only available if you fail Undercover Drug Bust) – Difficult test on Combat and Vigor. Assault on the Drug Base (available if you succeed at Undercover Drug Bust) – mainly Vigor and Combat, with a little bit of Intellect and Mobility Trouble at the Tailgate – mainly Vigor and Combat, with a little bit of Intellect and Mobility. Learn about SDN Scammer – Mainly Intellect (5) and Charisma (6) test. Landslide – Sonar and Coupe will be automatically chosen in this case. Mainly Intellect test with some Vigor, Charisma and Mobility. Save the Mascot in Peril – Mostly Mobility, but a character with Combat and Vigor will be useful, too. Hack the Scammer – hacking minigame. You will have to match waves. Or you can pick: Investigate Tip – alternative to Hack the Scammer. Mostly Vigor and Mobility test. Runaway train – Vigor and Mobility test. Parking Lot Backup – Mostly Intellect, some Charisma and a little bit of Mobility. Burglary in Progress – story mission. You will have to send Malevola.

Story Part 2

All choices in this story phase will be remembered. So, we recommend to be nice to the team and Golem. It’s time to talk with the “heroes”. Let’s inspire them.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Choice: When the Golem pushes you:

Kick Golem Out. Give him the chair.

Choice: What I see is

Potential. Pain. Fear.

Choice: The Phoenix emerged from ash, reborn:

You set this program on fire. You’re all burnt shit. All of you are Phoenixes.

Dispatch shift 2

This shift is easier, mostly because the talk was successful and your heroes will not sabotage themselves.

Personal Shopper – an easy test of Combat and Vigor (with a little bit of Intellect and Mobility). Line Cutter – Send Prism or Coupe to win automatically. Ritualistic Solicitation – send Malevola to complete it. Underground Fighting Ring – Combat and Vigor test. Personal Security – Combat and Vigor test.

Fight in the Tournament – Send Punch Up to the tournament. He will get 200% XP and will remember it. In the middle of the dispatch you will get additional choice – you will be able to tough it (5 Vigor required) or send Coupe to help. The latter will start Combat and Vigor test. Alternatively you can: Shut Down the Tournament – All Z-team members will get XP. Charisma, Vigor and Combat test. Punch Up will remember it. Flight School – you can send one of your flying heroes to the school. It will reduce their travel time. However, keep in mind that at the end of the chapter you will have to cut someone. If you decided already on Sonar or Coupe… don’t send them. Personal security 2: The Ride – Send Coupe or Invisigal to solve it automatically. Alternatively send someone with Combat (Challenge) or Vigor (Shield) at 5+. Debate the Bone Zone – Test of mainly Charisma, but Intellect is useful, too. Hero Training – remember that you need to cut someone at the end of the chapter. Lightningstruck Strikes Again – A test of all stats, but Charisma. So send a team with Intellect, Combat, Vigor and Mobility. Bank Robbery – You can Brawl (7 Combat) or Rescue (7 Mobility). Alternatively, it is possible to just complete hacking minigame. You will need to guess the sequence. It is irritating, but there are no enemies to be afraid of.

Story Part 3

You talk to Invisigal who gives up and accepts her fate as the hero to be cut. This conversation will be remembered so, be nice to her.

Choice: Fate

Fate is bullshit. F*ck the stars. You make your own destiny.

While all answers seem like a good choice in this situation, however, the last will trigger a heartwarming conversation in which we will see nerd side of Invisigal. It makes me believe that it is the proper one.

Choice: The ongoing burglary

Get one for the road. Take your anger out on him. This could make a difference.

The last one is definitely the most inspirational.

Now you will see a cutscene and 3 hacking minigames. It is the first meeting with Antivirus. If you touch it, you will die. At this point you need to run away from it. Fortunately, in this episode it is not very fast. If you don’t like hacking minigame, you might think about turning on unlimited lives. In the 3rd game, you have to lure the opponent to the bottom part of the web (the square), and close it with the Antivirus inside. Next, you will be able to decode the rest od the level in peace. If you manage to successfully complete minigames, Invisigal will remember it.

Next, you will talk with Blonde Blazer.

Choice: Did you mean all that? – Blone Blazer will remember it.

No, I don’t. I hope so. Everyone has a shot.

Both, I hope so and Everyone has a shot, look like a good choice here.

Sonar and Coupe Choice

Choice: who to cut

Coupe. Sonar.

Now you need to pick between Sonar or Coupe. Pick the character you like the most / is the most valuable to the team during dispatch shift. While this decision will come back later, the outcome is quite similar.

Spoiler about the outcome is under the screenshot.

The hero you will cut will become one of the Shroud (the person who killed your father) minions. However, the story will look the same, you will just face a different opponent. If you want to learn more about it, read our article on the subject.