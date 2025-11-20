Dispatch Episode 3 walkthrough and choices guide

A lot of things happen in Episode 3 Turnover. Players have to face difficult choices. We will tell you everything about them here, and assist you in the difficult dispatch shift.
Dispatch Episode 3 Turnover is probably the most difficult if you want to complete all dispatches perfectly, without fails. Fortunately, it is not needed to achieve the best ending (or does not influence the game in a big way at all). However, if you are like me and would like to see all missions succeeded, we have a walkthrough for you. Moreover, we have prepared a guide of all choices and their consequences.
Choice: Royd asks about our “home”. There are no consequences of that choice.
Choice: Next, Royd tries to explain how Astra Pulse works.
There will be no consequences of that choice.
Choice: Later, you will be pushed by Golem. He will remember your reaction:
It’s hard to say which option is better in this case. However, I bet on “Watch where you’re going” to show that you’re not a pushover.
Choice: Blonde Blazer broke up with Phenomaman. It will influence your relationship level:
Pick the option in the middle to improve the relationship.
Choice: Another important for Blonde Blazer choice, she will remember it:
Obviously, the first option is the one you should pick, if you want to increase your relationship.
This dispatch phase is difficult because Team Z members will sabotage others to look better. However, because of that, once you send more than 1 person to a dispatch, you can be almost certain that only one will reach a destination. So, our hint is to send 1 person or 3 because sending 2 this time is not a good option. Sometimes, waiting heroes will even go out of the base and sabotage someone returning from the mission.
If the hero is sabotaged, they have to pass a skill check. If It is a successful one, they come back to the base, if they fail, they will be injured (stats reduced).
There are some dispatches that force you to send 2 heroes. In this case, one will be always sabotaged. Mostly, random heroes are picked In these cases, you can close the mission and open it again, hoping that a better character will be picked as the second one. However, you will be forced to senr Couper and Sonar once.
Below you can find some sabotage choices:
All choices in this story phase will be remembered. So, we recommend to be nice to the team and Golem. It’s time to talk with the “heroes”. Let’s inspire them.
Choice: When the Golem pushes you:
Choice: What I see is
Choice: The Phoenix emerged from ash, reborn:
This shift is easier, mostly because the talk was successful and your heroes will not sabotage themselves.
You talk to Invisigal who gives up and accepts her fate as the hero to be cut. This conversation will be remembered so, be nice to her.
Choice: Fate
While all answers seem like a good choice in this situation, however, the last will trigger a heartwarming conversation in which we will see nerd side of Invisigal. It makes me believe that it is the proper one.
Choice: The ongoing burglary
The last one is definitely the most inspirational.
Now you will see a cutscene and 3 hacking minigames. It is the first meeting with Antivirus. If you touch it, you will die. At this point you need to run away from it. Fortunately, in this episode it is not very fast. If you don’t like hacking minigame, you might think about turning on unlimited lives. In the 3rd game, you have to lure the opponent to the bottom part of the web (the square), and close it with the Antivirus inside. Next, you will be able to decode the rest od the level in peace. If you manage to successfully complete minigames, Invisigal will remember it.
Next, you will talk with Blonde Blazer.
Choice: Did you mean all that? – Blone Blazer will remember it.
Both, I hope so and Everyone has a shot, look like a good choice here.
Choice: who to cut
Now you need to pick between Sonar or Coupe. Pick the character you like the most / is the most valuable to the team during dispatch shift. While this decision will come back later, the outcome is quite similar.
Spoiler about the outcome is under the screenshot.
The hero you will cut will become one of the Shroud (the person who killed your father) minions. However, the story will look the same, you will just face a different opponent. If you want to learn more about it, read our article on the subject.
