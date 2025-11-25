Dispatch Episode 4 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 4 Restructure marks the middle of the story. In this “chapter,” we have to face the outcome of the choice from the previous part. Moreover, we will have to hire the new hero in the place of Sonar or Coupe. Finally, it is also important for our romance, as we will be able to go on a date with Blonde Blazer or Invisigal.

Dispatch Guide and Walkthrough

Episode 4 Restructure is not the only guide we have prepared for you. You might be interested in Episode 5, too. If you want the full guide, featuring the whole game, we also have that. It has all our guides in one place.

Story part 1

As the outcome of your choice in Episode 3 Turnover, you are pranked by Z Team with Malevola or Punch Up as the primary (and the angry) prankster. The joke is a little bit different too, depending on your decision. You talk with Chase afterwards:

Choice: Opinion about the joke – it will not be remembered.

They can join them. Maybe it was a mistake. It’s harmless.

Now let’s go to test our Mecha Man suit.

Choice: It does not matter, you will see a slightly changed cutscene, though.

Shadow box. Split kick. Jumping Jacks.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio.

Choice: Next, Invisigal asks you about an oddly specific thing, but your answer will not influence anything.

All the time. Why do you want to know? Never.

Now, you will go to meet Blonde Blazer.

Choice: Blonde Blazer has a little wardrobe malfunction. Your choice will not have lasting consequences.

Looks good. Your areola’s showing. It’s too small.

Choice: But the next answer, about her look, will be remembered. So, be nice to get relationship/friendship points.

Incredible. You look tucked in. Kinda pretty, I guess.

Next, you will have to meet with depressed Phenomaman.

Choice: You need to somehow cheer up Superm… I mean Phenomaman. There will be no consequences of that.

Don’t extinguish the sun. Do you have a therapist? I’ve had those days.

Choice: Next, Phenomaman will ask you about Blonde Blazer and a potential lover. The option changes, depending on your choice in Episode 1 Pivot to kiss her or not. This decision will be remembered.

I don’t think so. I kissed her. / Maybe there is. That’s not your business.

Probably the healthiest option here (especially if you want to romance Blonde Blazer) is to tell him that it’s not his business – the sooner he moves on, the better for him (and for the whole planet). Alternatively, you can say I don’t think so. These options allows you to mention edible arrangements (Blonde Blazer asked you to solve this issue) and will go more or less the same. If you confess about the kiss… he will kiss you too.

After the meeting with Phenomaman, you will have to remove glass from your chest. Invisigal will come to you and start conversation.

Choice: This choice does not matter

Was my d*ck big? How was I? Did I wear a condom?

Dispatch shift 1

During the first shift you will be once again haunted by the choice from the previous chapter. If you cut Coupe, Punch Up will get angry at you. If you picked Sonar, Malevola will not be happy. Both of them will leave earlier during this dispatch and will decline completing some quests.

Moving Away – Send someone with Vigor and Mobility. Join the Cult – Coupe will want to take part in it. Pretend (6 Charisma) / Explain (6 Intellect) / Power (6 Vigor) Send Malevola – you will not be able to do that if Malevola is angry at you. You can send Sonar with her, to automatically solve the case. Otherwise you need to pass Intellect (Investigate) or Charisma (Trick) check. Brawl at the Football Game – test of Vigor (8), Combat (8), Intellect (3), Mobility (4), Charisma (2). Car Drives off Cliff – send someone who can fly (Coupe / Sonar / Flambae) to complete it automatically. Otherwise you will have to pick between Rush (Mobility 7) and Resuscitation (Intellect). If you fail it, you will have to pass Vigor 5 (Compress) or Charisma 6 (Kiss) test. However, If you send Malevola, she will unlock the special option that will pass the second test automatically.

Moving in – Mobility and Vigor test. Criminal Minds – Mobility and Intellect. Nostalgically yours – send Flambae. Otherwise you will need to pass Combat or Intellect check (7). Answer: The Wolves Inside Us. Substitute Teacher – Combat, Vigor and Mobility. Wellness Check – Intellect and Charisma test. Demolition – Max Combat and Vigor test.

At this point Malevola or Punch Up will leave the party (though they can refuse to complete some quests even before this point).

Mall Looting Youths – Vigor and Mobility test. Superhero Squabble in Aisle 9 – Send Prism to solve it automatically. Otherwise you will have to pass Charisma / Vigor check or hacking minigame. Furniture, Assemble – Intellect test. Theatrically Yours – Send Punch Up to solve it automatically / Alternatively: Mobility (7) or Intellect (7) check. Answer: Standing Alive. Hero Training. Dog Walking – Vigor and Mobility test. Comically yours – Send Invisigal. Answer: Mecha Man Prime. Otherwise – Jump (Mobility 7) and Hit (Combat 7) check. Dog Finding – (this mission appears if you fail Dog Walking). Charisma and Mobility test.

Story part 2

We start in the canteen.

Choice: After Flambae’s attack on Waterboy, you can pick what to throw at him.

Spaghetti. Protein Shake.

Of course, Flambae will remember that. However, the scene goes the same in both cases, Flambae gets angry and he is interrupted by Blonde Blazer.

Phenomaman or Waterboy choice

This choice does not influence the story. You will get some extra scenes with a picked character (“thank you” here, and “you need to be a better version of yourself” there), but that’s all. It means that you can choose the person you like more. On the other hand, you might hire the person who is more useful to you. Phenomaman is already a powerful character with strong Combat, Vigor and Mobility. Waterboy is a novice with Vigor, Mobility and Intellect at 2, rest 1. He starts with no real stats, but at the same time he levels up pretty fast, and can be shaped to any role you like. If you want to learn even more about the choice, visit our separate guide.

Dispatch shift 2 part 1

Malevola or Punch Up are back for the second shift. Moreover, you are supported by the character you have hired earlier.

Stop the Assassination – Max Combat and Mobility test, with some Intellect and Vigor. Hero Training. Subscriber Recruitment Day – Mostly Charisma test with a little bit of Intellect. I Need a Hero – send Malevola to finish it automatically. Otherwise, you will have to pass charm (Charisma) or flex (Vigor) check. If you fail it, it is not over. At this point Flambae can solve the situation automatically. If you have not sent him either, your last chance is to pass race (Mobility 4) or read (Intellect 4) check. Mascot Match-Up – You will need some Combat, Vigor and Charisma to pass the test. Discern the target – hacking, Password: Left (A) – Left (A) – Up (W) – Right (D) – Right (D) – Down (S). Assassination Takedown – High Combat and Intellect test with a little bit of Vigor and Mobility. Baby Kaiju Attack – Send Golem to complete it automatically. Otherwise, you need to Lure it (Mobility) or Wrestle (Vigor 7). If you fail this check, you will be able to use Waterboy special ability or pass the Pretend (Charisma 8) or Translate (Intellect) check

Brainteaser

Brainteaser is a villain who gives you a choice.

You can Humor Brainteaser. In this case, you must answer all questions without mistake to take part in an easy Intellect check (1). If you fail, you will have to face very hard Intellect test (10). But you will get XP for whole Z Team. How to learn the answers? We had some tips in the previous dispatch shift during missions Nostalgically yours, Theatrically Yours and Comically Yours.

Answers:

The Wolves Inside Us. Standing Alive. Mecha Man Prime.

Alternatively, you can complete the other quest – Find the Brainteaser. It is a test of Vigor, Mobility and a little bit of Intellect.

Dispatch shift 2 part 2

Ex-Hero in Crisis – Vigor and Charisma test. Meet the Handler – Charisma and Intellect test, with some Mobility and Vigor (not much, though).

Story Part 3

Now, you will see a scene with the person you picked to your team.

Phenomaman

Choice: She was the only thing I was passionate about:

That’s not healthy. How do you know? I don’t believe that.

There is no clear good or bad answer here, but I picked the above, as it seems the best. Phenomaman will remember that.

Waterboy

Choice: I don’t think it’s a stutter:

You second guess everything. You expect failure. Believe in yourself.

Waterboy will remember that.

Romance: Invisigal vs Blonde Blazer

Dinner with Blazer. Movie with Invisigal.

This is the moment when you make the first important decision regarding your romance. You probably already know that there are 2 potential partners – Invisigal or Blonde Blazer. The choice is yours. However, there are some things you should remember:

Romancing one of them does not block you from reaching any ending. They do not influence the main story at all. You will see some different scenes 3 or 4 times. Even if you do not romance them, be nice to them, especially Invisigal. Friendship points influence heavily the ending. That’s why picking Visi might be a good idea for the first playthrough. However, it is not required. Yes, you can end with no romance at the end… so be faithful to one route (in major decisions), when they appear. But, once again, remember to be nice to both of them.

In the end, pick the person who is closer to your heart! Of course, the girl you pick will remember that. Invisigal will remember that you did not picked her, too.

Invisigal

Choice: Are we friends now (It will be remembered)?

We’re getting there. Though we already were. Do you want to be.

Blonde Blazer

Choice: Response to a big reveal (It will be remembered).

Why care what I think? Kiss her. You could’ve dressed up.