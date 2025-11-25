Dispatch Episode 4 walkthrough and choices guide

If you are looking for walkthrough of Dispatch Episode 4 Restructure, you are in the perfect place. Not only we help you during Dispatch shifts, we will also tell you consequences of your choices. Good luck!
Dispatch Episode 4 Restructure marks the middle of the story. In this “chapter,” we have to face the outcome of the choice from the previous part. Moreover, we will have to hire the new hero in the place of Sonar or Coupe. Finally, it is also important for our romance, as we will be able to go on a date with Blonde Blazer or Invisigal.
Episode 4 Restructure is not the only guide we have prepared for you. You might be interested in Episode 5, too. If you want the full guide, featuring the whole game, we also have that. It has all our guides in one place.
As the outcome of your choice in Episode 3 Turnover, you are pranked by Z Team with Malevola or Punch Up as the primary (and the angry) prankster. The joke is a little bit different too, depending on your decision. You talk with Chase afterwards:
Choice: Opinion about the joke – it will not be remembered.
Now let’s go to test our Mecha Man suit.
Choice: It does not matter, you will see a slightly changed cutscene, though.
Choice: Next, Invisigal asks you about an oddly specific thing, but your answer will not influence anything.
Now, you will go to meet Blonde Blazer.
Choice: Blonde Blazer has a little wardrobe malfunction. Your choice will not have lasting consequences.
Choice: But the next answer, about her look, will be remembered. So, be nice to get relationship/friendship points.
Next, you will have to meet with depressed Phenomaman.
Choice: You need to somehow cheer up Superm… I mean Phenomaman. There will be no consequences of that.
Choice: Next, Phenomaman will ask you about Blonde Blazer and a potential lover. The option changes, depending on your choice in Episode 1 Pivot to kiss her or not. This decision will be remembered.
Probably the healthiest option here (especially if you want to romance Blonde Blazer) is to tell him that it’s not his business – the sooner he moves on, the better for him (and for the whole planet). Alternatively, you can say I don’t think so. These options allows you to mention edible arrangements (Blonde Blazer asked you to solve this issue) and will go more or less the same. If you confess about the kiss… he will kiss you too.
After the meeting with Phenomaman, you will have to remove glass from your chest. Invisigal will come to you and start conversation.
Choice: This choice does not matter
During the first shift you will be once again haunted by the choice from the previous chapter. If you cut Coupe, Punch Up will get angry at you. If you picked Sonar, Malevola will not be happy. Both of them will leave earlier during this dispatch and will decline completing some quests.
At this point Malevola or Punch Up will leave the party (though they can refuse to complete some quests even before this point).
We start in the canteen.
Choice: After Flambae’s attack on Waterboy, you can pick what to throw at him.
Of course, Flambae will remember that. However, the scene goes the same in both cases, Flambae gets angry and he is interrupted by Blonde Blazer.
This choice does not influence the story. You will get some extra scenes with a picked character (“thank you” here, and “you need to be a better version of yourself” there), but that’s all. It means that you can choose the person you like more. On the other hand, you might hire the person who is more useful to you. Phenomaman is already a powerful character with strong Combat, Vigor and Mobility. Waterboy is a novice with Vigor, Mobility and Intellect at 2, rest 1. He starts with no real stats, but at the same time he levels up pretty fast, and can be shaped to any role you like. If you want to learn even more about the choice, visit our separate guide.
Malevola or Punch Up are back for the second shift. Moreover, you are supported by the character you have hired earlier.
Brainteaser is a villain who gives you a choice.
You can Humor Brainteaser. In this case, you must answer all questions without mistake to take part in an easy Intellect check (1). If you fail, you will have to face very hard Intellect test (10). But you will get XP for whole Z Team. How to learn the answers? We had some tips in the previous dispatch shift during missions Nostalgically yours, Theatrically Yours and Comically Yours.
Answers:
Alternatively, you can complete the other quest – Find the Brainteaser. It is a test of Vigor, Mobility and a little bit of Intellect.
Now, you will see a scene with the person you picked to your team.
Choice: She was the only thing I was passionate about:
There is no clear good or bad answer here, but I picked the above, as it seems the best. Phenomaman will remember that.
Choice: I don’t think it’s a stutter:
Waterboy will remember that.
This is the moment when you make the first important decision regarding your romance. You probably already know that there are 2 potential partners – Invisigal or Blonde Blazer. The choice is yours. However, there are some things you should remember:
In the end, pick the person who is closer to your heart! Of course, the girl you pick will remember that. Invisigal will remember that you did not picked her, too.
Choice: Are we friends now (It will be remembered)?
Choice: Response to a big reveal (It will be remembered).
