Lilo and Stitch are coming to Disney Plus today. It's the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025

Many people were waiting for this day – the premiere of Lilo & Stitch on Disney+. The live-action version was very well received in cinemas, and the movie was a phenomenal success, becoming the biggest Hollywood film of 2025. Admittedly, the year isn’t over yet, but if anyone wanted to beat Lilo & Stitch, they would have to earn over $1.032 billion at the box office. It is worth noting that the second biggest Hollywood film of the year earned $955 million – A Minecraft Movie.

Lilo & Stitch is now available on Disney+, starting today, September 3. If you haven't seen the live-action version yet or were planning to watch it again at home, you can now stream the story of a lonely girl from Hawaii who befriends an escaped alien and, with his help, brings her family closer together.

Lilo & Stitch was released in theaters in May 2025. The movie was very well received by audiences, with 92% of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes being positive. The critics were slightly less enthusiastic, with 72% praising the Disney production.

The live-action production is the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025, but not the biggest movie of 2025 worldwide, as that title belongs to the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which grossed $2.15 billion. This is a phenomenal result, placing the production in 5th place among the highest-grossing movies in history, just behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic.

So if you've been waiting for this smash hit, you can finally watch it at home on Disney+.