Star Citizen and Steam: a match in the stars or just a dream?

When Steam was launching, probably no one expected how successful it will become, even its founder – Gabe Newell. Nowadays, it’s the default platform for gaming on PC for many players. What is more, a good part of them is not willing to move outside of Valve’s ecosystem to try out amazing titles that are not available on Gaben’s store. Fortunately for those people, fewer and fewer games are avoiding Steam, as it’s a powerful marketing tool, too. Not so long ago, The Bazaar had its debut on Valve’s platform despite being initially available only on the dedicated launcher, but what about bigger titles? Do they need to worry about popularity and be distributed on Steam, too? What about (in)famous space-sim that’s being created by Chris Roberts? Will Star Citizen bow before Gabe Newell and become available on his launcher? Let’s analyze what the chances are.

Star Citizen on Steam analyzed

It goes without saying that many controversies surround Star Citizen and Chris Roberts, who is the face of this project. While this game is far from being unsuccessful, its prolonged development cycle does not fill many fans’ hearts with trust and hope. Despite that, SC is noting record revenue this year, so it begs a question – does it really need Steam?

The answer seems rather obvious. As long as the money keeps flowing and players keep flocking to this production, there is really no point for Cloud Imperium Games to even consider moving to Steam. We have to remember that all sales made on Gaben’s platform have to be shared with Valve. Without such “man-in-the-middle,” Star Citizen is able to retain all the money that fans spend in this title.

Considering the fact that Chris Roberts believes that release of Squadron 42, a story campaign for Star Citizen, will be as big of an event as GTA 6 launch, there is near to nothing that would justify moving it to Steam. There is a possibility that this single-player module will eventually land on Valve’s platform one day to promote SC. The MMO part of this series has its own ways of promoting itself, though, as recently it was possible to check if out for free for 5 days.

With all of that in mind, I believe it’s safe to say that the chance of Star Citizen and Steam crossing paths is very low. Not to mention that the game itself is not even out yet, despite more than a decade in development. However, if we are to believe what Chris Robert’s says, the proper premier of this title is closer than ever before. Let’s hope that SC fans will eventually receive their dream game in its full extend and will be able to celebrate just like Hollow Knight Silksong believers.