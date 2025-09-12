Answer to “Assorted goodies placed on top!” in Cookie Jam is here

I will repeat myself, but my favorite event in Cookie Jam is Buzzwords. It gives us a chance to learn various things, playing the game at the same time. Not to mention that we can earn some premium items. I have gathered quite a collection thanks to these rewards! However, questions can be sometimes quite difficult. “A waffle has many spheres,” “On the grid of happiness” and “The core of flavors” are great examples of that. The next Buzzword we have to face is “Assorted goodies placed on top!” Ready to answer it?

Answer to “Assorted goodies placed on top!” in Cookie Jam

We put a lot of different things on top of food… and they have one common name. So, without further ado:

“Assorted goodies placed on top!” – Toppings

Topping is very broad term. It covers a lot of things we put on the food. Probably the most common situation when we hear the word topping is when we order/cook pizza. All ingredients that are put on pizza dough are called toppings. However, things we put on ice cream or cakes can also be called toppings.

Another Buzzword guessed. Step by step we are closer and closer to the end! The next question is “Typically the first meal of the day.” I have a feeling that the answer is “Breakfast.” So, let’s gather points and check if I was right! Good luck!