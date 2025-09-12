Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date barely makes the cut for 2025 with a few weeks to spare

Today, the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally been revealed. In a lengthy Nintendo Direct this morning, Nintendo shared news about dozens of games coming to both the original console and the Nintendo Switch 2. A new trailer for Metroid Prime 4 showcased more of the game’s world and a new vehicle. Leading up to today’s presentation, I was getting more worried that this game would have to be delayed again, but now we know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on December 4th, 2025.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch on December 4th, just barely making it into 2025

The development process for Metroid Prime 4 has been long and chaotic, but after years of turmoil, it was finally expected to launch this year. The 2025 release window was announced early this year, and then, with only a few months left, it was starting to become worrisome. Especially after the last few Nintendo presentations shared no further details on a release date. However, we now know that it will be included in the 2025 calendar with just a few weeks to spare.

Aside from the release date, which was highly anticipated, today’s new trailer also showcased a new tool in Samus’ arsenal: a futuristic motorcycle. In the opening moments of the trailer, you could be forgiven for not realizing it was Metroid. Only when Samus’ hands are shown locking into the bike does it become more obvious. Samus is shown driving the vehicle around the world, and at one point, hopping off and seamlessly transitioning into first-person mode.

This “technologically-advanced bike” is apparently named Vi-O-La, and it seems to unlock an entirely new gameplay mode that hasn’t been seen in previous trailers. Samus dashes through a desert area, facing off against other mobile enemies, firing shots from the bike, and even using a slide to crash through enemies. This trailer seems to open the world up much further than I initially thought, which is exciting. Thankfully, we only have to wait a few months until December 4th, when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will finally be available on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.