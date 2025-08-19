„Silksong is real” Hollow Knight: Silksong confirmed for 2025 by Geoff Keighley at Opening Night Live

Today, the first trailer shown by Geoff Keighley at gamescom’s Opening Night Live was none other than Hollow Knight: Silksong, which Keighley confirmed would be arriving this year. The long-awaited, most-wishlisted game on Steam will also be publicly playable at gamescom, which is taking place in Cologne, Germany, over the next few days.

Hollow Knight: Silksong makes an actual appearance at Opening Night Live

With nearly every video game showcase, Hollow Knight fans, against their best interests, hope for further news about the sequel. Over the years, this has established a meme of HK fans dressing up as clowns, calling out the ridiculousness of their constant hoping. Just ahead of today’s showcase, Geoff Keighly posted a photo of himself with a red clown nose, which felt like a clear reference to Silksong. But it turns out the clown gear wasn’t needed for this one. To watch the new footage, check out the first few minutes of Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley.

With only a few months left in the year, it’s only a matter of time until we learn about when Hollow Knight: Silksong will release. The question now is, will they announce a release date ahead of time, or will developer Team Cherry simply shadow drop it without notice and shut down the internet for a few days?

Currently, the only other hints we have about a potential release date are the fact that it will be playable at a Museum in September and the Xbox ROG Ally X, which Microsoft has promised will have Hollow Knight: Silksong available at launch. The handheld device is expected to launch later this year, though there are some further presentations where we could learn more. Xbox will be hosting two presentations at gamescom later this week, so there’s always a possibility of seeing something more there, whether that’s Silksong itself or at least some news about the Xbox handheld.