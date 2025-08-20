Starting today in Xbox Game Pass: an RPG with a 93% score on Metacritic and a crazy arcade game

Today the catalog of Xbox and PC Game Pass services gets two games. A cult jRPG, as well as a simulator full of crazy humor, which made its way to the Game Pass Standard service.

Christian Pieniazek

Starting today in Xbox Game Pass: an RPG with a 93% score on Metacritic and a crazy arcade game, image source: Coffee Stain Studios.
Starting today in Xbox Game Pass: an RPG with a 93% score on Metacritic and a crazy arcade game Source: Coffee Stain Studios.

Yesterday we learned the list of games that Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of August. From today, subscribers can check out two games from this list. These are Persona 4 Golden and Goat Simulator Remastered. While the first game debuts in these types of services, the second has expanded its audience by being included in the Game Pass Standard.

Persona 4 Golden is a remastered and enriched with new content version of the cult and very successful (an average score of 93% on Metacritic speaks for itself) jRPG. Similar to other games in the series by Atlus, Persona 4 allows us to take on the role of a student who leads a kind of double life. On the one hand, he participates in school activities and builds relationships with classmates, while on the other, he traverses an alternate reality and engages in turn-based battles with the Shadows said realm.

Goat Simulator Remastered is a remaster of a humorous "simulator", in which we play as a goat and create chaos wherever we appear. In addition to the content found in the original, it comes with all the DLCs.

More:
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map