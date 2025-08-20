Starting today in Xbox Game Pass: an RPG with a 93% score on Metacritic and a crazy arcade game

Yesterday we learned the list of games that Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of August. From today, subscribers can check out two games from this list. These are Persona 4 Golden and Goat Simulator Remastered. While the first game debuts in these types of services, the second has expanded its audience by being included in the Game Pass Standard.

Persona 4 Golden is a remastered and enriched with new content version of the cult and very successful (an average score of 93% on Metacritic speaks for itself) jRPG. Similar to other games in the series by Atlus, Persona 4 allows us to take on the role of a student who leads a kind of double life. On the one hand, he participates in school activities and builds relationships with classmates, while on the other, he traverses an alternate reality and engages in turn-based battles with the Shadows said realm.

Goat Simulator Remastered is a remaster of a humorous "simulator", in which we play as a goat and create chaos wherever we appear. In addition to the content found in the original, it comes with all the DLCs.