Mark your calendars for January 25. New Dragon Ball game to be revealed on that day

A new game based on Dragon Ball is set to be announced at the beginning of 2026.

Following the unexpected (and now seemingly undeniable) return of FighterZ, it looks like fans of Dragon Balls have even more attractions in store. Although we are still waiting for an announcement regarding Sparking! ZERO update: a new Dragon Ball project is set to be revealed at the Genkidamatsuri (Genki Dama Festival) event in Japan, which will take place on January 25, 2026.

This won't be the only announcement. Unfortunately, the official statement doesn't reveal much beyond the presence of Masako Nozawa (the voice of Son Goku) and "big" announcements related to the franchise. The official Dragon Ball games account on X has also confirmed that it is a completely new game, not a DLC for already released projects.

Of course, fans of already released games are also hoping for announcements regarding their favorite titles—especially those that have "somewhat" lost favor with players since their release (such as the aforementioned Sparking! ZERO). There's also some buzz about a second FighterZ being announced, but that seems unlikely since the first game is getting a new character in a DLC in 2026.