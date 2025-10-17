PoE: Keepers of the Flame is coming. GGG heats up the atmosphere with a dark teaser that inspired some players

After the recent announcement of the start date for the new league in Path of Exile, Grinding Gear Games is further heating up the atmosphere. The first trailer for update 3.27 has been released, revealing its name and giving the first hints about its content.

The new league in PoE will be released together with an extension titled Keepers of the Flame. We'll find out what's exactly new this Thursday, October 23rd, at 12:00 pm PT during a special live stream. Twitch Drops will also be enabled, providing a unique reward for watching. The launch of Keepers of the Flame is happening on the last day of the month, October 31st, at 12:00 pm PT.

As is usually the case with trailers from GGG, the latest one is also very mysterious and doesn't reveal much. What immediately stands out is the distinctive purple color and numerous hands. So, naturally, the first thing that comes to mind is Breach mechanics. Players seem more than certain that the content of the next update will revolve around it.

Some people are guessing that the new update's storyline might help us get a better grip on the lore of Path of Exile 2. The sequel also includes the Breach mechanic and its related boss, Xesht. Perhaps soon we will learn the origin of its creation.

Path of Exile is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, and XSX/S.