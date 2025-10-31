Meet all new monsters in REPO from the latest update. The Birthday Boy, Loom, and more are here to scare the semibot out of you

R.E.P.O. was hands down the biggest surprise hit on Steam back in February. It blew up right from day one, so much that a bunch of knock-offs popped up soon after, with shady devs trying to cash in on the hype. Naturally, the daily player count dipped over time, but things picked up again when The Museum Update finally launched (a bit later than expected). And now, there’s a new update out, adding new monsters, rooms, features, and items.

All new monsters in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. v0.3.0 The Monster Update dropped just in time for Halloween. Here’s a list of all 10 new monsters that we can find in the game, and run from while screaming your lungs out:

Bella (Difficulty 1): She rides a tricycle and goes berserk if you touch her or get in her way after she rings her bell three times. Each hit deals 5 damage, so watch out! Elsa (Difficulty 1): A friendly dog… until it isn’t. Keep petting it to stay calm, but if it gets hurt by teammates or other enemies, it turns into a Buff Doge and starts attacking.

Source: R.E.P.O.; Developer: Semiworks

Birthday Boy (Difficulty 1): A tame enemy unless you pop one of the balloons it leaves around the map. Then it gets angry and slaps you repeatedly. Tick (Difficulty 1): Tiny and harmless, until you grab it. Then it starts draining 10 HP per second until it reaches 100 health. Ooly (Difficult 2): This alien has a spotlight. Step into it and it swoops down fast, dealing about 40 damage. Hide under objects to stay safe.

Gambit (Difficulty 2): Picks you up and makes you spin a wheel with five outcomes. Could hurt you (50 HP lost or down to 1 HP) or give you a reward (health or $1,000). Loom (Difficulty 3): Slow but deadly. It has 500 HP and claps to create a shockwave that deals 100 damage. Locks onto a random player and always knows where you are. Cleanup Crew (Difficulty 3): Sees you in line of sight, throws its head, which bounces and explodes for 100 damage, leaving a radiation mist. Get too close and body spikes hit for 60 damage. Heart Hugger: Looks like a harmless stem spraying pink mist. If the mist reaches the player, the Heart Hugger will fly them toward two hearts that transform and attack for roughly 60 damage. Head Grabber: Watches for dead players. Once it steals a head, it becomes much faster and more dangerous.