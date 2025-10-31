Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Another weekend has started so it’s time for Buzzword hints in Cookie Jam. If you’re looking for the answer to “Who? Who?,” here’s a little help.

Olga Racinowska

Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer, image source: Cookie Jam; Developer: Jam City.
How better to start your weekend than with a Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam? Our spookfest continues from last Friday, and we’re really getting into the Halloween spirit. The cauldrons are bubbling, the pumpkins are glowing, and this week’s puzzle is ready to give your brain a playful scare. The first hint’s already a tricky one, so if you’re wondering “Who? Who?”, you’re in the right place.

Answer to “Who? Who?” in Cookie Jam

That was such a fun Cookie Jam clue to figure out. I’ll admit, it was tough at first, but once you thought about this weekend’s spooky theme, the answer started to make a lot more sense:

  1. Who? Who? – Owls

It’s a classic riddle – after all, “who” is the sound owls are best known for, that soft, echoing “whoo-hoo” you can hear on a quiet night. It’s a perfect example of onomatopoeia, where a word sounds like what it describes. In English, we write an owl’s call as “who,” “hoot,” or “hoo.”

And of course, owls fit right into our Halloween vibe, they’re nighttime creatures, a little eerie, a little wise, and totally iconic for this time of year. Between the wordplay and the spooky theme, it was a perfect clue to kick off the weekend.

Make sure to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We cover the new Buzzwords hints each week, like “Visitor from another planet,” and more.

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

