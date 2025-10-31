Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

How better to start your weekend than with a Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam? Our spookfest continues from last Friday, and we’re really getting into the Halloween spirit. The cauldrons are bubbling, the pumpkins are glowing, and this week’s puzzle is ready to give your brain a playful scare. The first hint’s already a tricky one, so if you’re wondering “Who? Who?”, you’re in the right place.

Answer to “Who? Who?” in Cookie Jam

That was such a fun Cookie Jam clue to figure out. I’ll admit, it was tough at first, but once you thought about this weekend’s spooky theme, the answer started to make a lot more sense:

Who? Who? – Owls

It’s a classic riddle – after all, “who” is the sound owls are best known for, that soft, echoing “whoo-hoo” you can hear on a quiet night. It’s a perfect example of onomatopoeia, where a word sounds like what it describes. In English, we write an owl’s call as “who,” “hoot,” or “hoo.”

And of course, owls fit right into our Halloween vibe, they’re nighttime creatures, a little eerie, a little wise, and totally iconic for this time of year. Between the wordplay and the spooky theme, it was a perfect clue to kick off the weekend.

