Mega Zeraora revealed in new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC, Mega Dimension

Today, The Pokémon Company has revealed yet another Mega Evolution that will appear in Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s upcoming DLC, Mega Dimension. A short trailer revealed that the mythical legendary Pokémon Zeraora would receive a Mega Form in the DLC, which launches in just a few weeks on December 10th. Previously, new Megas revealed for the Mega Dimension DLC have included two forms of Raichu, and most recently, Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur. The expansion appears to involve an alternate version of Lumiose City where powerful Pokémon reside.

Mega Zeraora revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s upcoming DLC, Mega Dimension

If you haven’t played every Pokémon game over the last decade, Zeraora could have been an easy Pokémon to miss. It is an Electric-type mythical legendary Pokémon. This means it falls into a similar category as Mew, Celebi, and Jirachi, as Pokémon that traditionally were only obtainable via special events rather than in-game story. Though that definition has loosened over the years. On the Legends: Z-A website, The Pokémon Company revealed slightly more information about Mega Zeraora. From this, we can confirm that Mega Zeraora does not gain a second type, such as Dark or Fighting; it instead remains a pure Electric-type Pokémon.

This DLC is not without its controversy, however. When Mega Dimension was initially announced, Pokémon Legends: Z-A had not yet been released. It felt strange that The Pokémon Company was already alerting fans to paid DLC before the launch of the base game. Then, a few weeks ago, we got a first look at gameplay and learned that the Mega Dimension DLC would cost an additional $30 on top of the base game’s $70 price tag (for the Switch 2 edition). This follows up on fans' previous outrage over Mario Kart World launching on the Switch 2 at $80 and over tariffs raising the price of video game consoles and more.

For more updates on your favorite new games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find news about the latest releases and more insights into the world of video games.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A introduced 26 new Mega Evolutions, alongside the original 41 introduced in previous games, for a total of 67. Already, the Mega Dimension DLC will add 5 more on top of that, with more expected to be revealed in the weeks leading up to launch. There will also likely be a handful of more Mega forms that will have to be discovered by playing the DLC. Ultimately, we will have to wait to learn more.