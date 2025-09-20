Microsoft increases Xbox console prices for the second time this year

Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox consoles will be going up in price… again. Gaming consoles have been increasing in price across the board this year, with Sony being the most recent of the big three to finally increase the price of its PlayStation consoles last month. The only current holdout for price increases is the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2, but that didn’t stop Nintendo from delaying pre-orders in April, increasing the price of its accessories, and then later increasing the price of the Switch 1 family of consoles. This isn’t even the first time this year that Xbox consoles have increased in price, but this time, at least, it’s only for the U.S.

The time of mid-generation console price drops is far behind us, as Xbox prices jump again

The announcement comes from Xbox’s support page, which reads: “Beginning October 3, we will update the recommended retailer price for Series S and Series X consoles in the United States due to changes in the macroeconomic environment.” Keep in mind that these consoles recently celebrated their 5th birthday. The various consoles are increasing by varying amounts. For example, the Series S 512 GB is increasing by $20, while the Series X 2 TB Galaxy Black is increasing by $70, which makes it more expensive than the current PS5 Pro, which also recently increased in price. Here’s a breakdown of the various price changes from Xbox’s support page, with previous prices added for context:

The new prices for Xbox consoles, with previous prices added by me for context.Source: Xbox Support

Whatever the reasoning, this is detrimental to video game fans and only further solidifies a worrying trend in console gaming. You may remember a time when console prices would change. After they had been on the market for several years, certain consoles might have gone down in price, making the console and its exclusive games more accessible to a larger audience. But that is certainly not the case with this hardware generation.

Just take a look at the Switch 1, a console that was released eight years ago, in 2017, for $299.99. Today, thanks to those recent price increases, it is now $339.99. Not only has the price never decreased, but it has actually increased, even with the sequel console now available. Anyone who’s been waiting since 2020 for a PS5 or Xbox Series price drop will also be disappointed to find that all that patience resulted in having to pay more.

Xbox does have the Xbox ROG Ally handheld releasing next month, but we do not know the price yet. If the rumors are true, it won't be a saving grace for modern gamers looking for a more affordable way to play Xbox games. But we will have to see. For now, console gaming is continually getting less accessible for the average gamer.