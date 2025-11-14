„Let him sit in the middle of this stupid office.” Microsoft CEO wants everyone to work in open space, not remotely

The CEO of AI at Microsoft is Mustafa Suleyman, and he's a big fan of working in the office because he believes it really helps build strong connections between team members. Therefore, he requires much more frequent in-person attendance compared to other departments at Microsoft. His opinion is not popular among people, who consider his view to be counterproductive.

Microsoft's CEO under fire for his opinion on working in open space

According to Business Insider, Mustafa Suleyman wants people to be in the office more often than what's usual at Microsoft: four days a week in person. If someone wants to work remotely more than that, they need to get approval from someone directly under the CEO. Suleyman believes this positively impacts the company's work:

Much better for collaboration. Everyone can see everyone else who's in. You can feel the buzz, like there's a real intensity about the place, and it just creates a lot more, like informal collaboration. It's so much better.

Suleyman's solutions are so extreme that employees don't even sit at standard, partially enclosed workstations. Instead, they have open desks set up close to each other to create the mentioned buzz.

This approach to work organization and atmosphere is, according to internet users, the opposite of fostering effective collaboration. Besides some harsh words telling Suleyman to sit in the middle of his open space himself, there were also points made about why working in an office often doesn't make much sense:

That "buzz" you hear is 30 people on seven different teams calls because there aren't near enough conference rooms or phone booths. It's great to get two minutes of uninterrupted work before someone in the room uses you like Google simply because they can see you. – wheresthe1up

Let me do a lil corporate speak translation: "We want the AI's to watch you with hidden cameras." – doalittletapdance

Tell me that you have never worked in a STEM job by suggesting working in an open desk environment – imaginary_num6er.

When I worked at Microsoft everyone had an office. Some of us had to share but at least we could close the door. I have worked in open offices and it's a nightmare. No privacy, constant noise, and distractions. Management likes it because they can have more control. – FaerieQuene

Microsoft is getting their employees back to the office, which the company announced some time ago. However, the policies offer more flexibility than Mustafa Suleyman suggests. We'll see if the CEO's strategies are working once we check out how AI development is going at Microsoft. Recently, when Copilot was introduced to Excel, it turned out that the bot struggled with functions essential for spreadsheets.