New Medieval Dynasty DLC is coming soon. Render Cube reveals final stages of the 2025 roadmap

Today, Render Cube, the team behind the survival crafting hit, Medieval Dynasty, has shared plans for an upcoming update and DLC pack: Labour of Love and the Exquisite Pack. This news comes just days after Render Cube announced during their 5-year anniversary celebration video that they are working on a completely new game, so it’s good to see that the team hasn’t completely shifted away from their ongoing debut title. According to the announcement on Discord, this DLC will introduce “a range of new features, additional content, and improvements to the game.”

Medieval Dynasty’s next free update and DLC will launch before the end of the year

The free update, Labour of Love, will also come alongside the Exquisite Pack DLC, and while there are not many details given in today’s announcements, we do know that the wait won’t be much longer. Render Cube did not yet specify a release date, but is calling this “the final element of the Medieval Dynasty roadmap for 2025…” With only a few months left in the year, it’s just a matter of time at this point. Also, according to the post, “more details will be coming soon.”

Medieval Dynasty team reveals plans for the final months of 2025.Source: Discord

In terms of what to expect with this new content, we can make some guesses based on the images shared. All the developers of Medieval Dynasty have said is that the “team has been closely listening to your ideas, feedback, and suggestions throughout the development process.” So, while this free update may focus on adding more family elements to the game, it’s likely to include other small improvements and community requests as well.

These medieval simulation games have become extremely popular over the last few years. This year, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was a massive success, and last year, games like Manor Lords brought attention to the genre. But Medieval Dynasty has been one of the best since 2021, and apparently, the team will “continue to improve the game for you with free updates, and that won’t change,” even if they are working on a brand-new game.