George R.R. Martin asked ChatGPT to write a sequel to Game of Thrones, then took the result to court

George R. R. Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, has joined a class action lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, which are accused of using copyrighted works without the authors' consent.
George R. R. Martin believes that ChatGPT must have been trained on his books because when he gave it the right prompt, the AI came up with a spot-on idea for a new book. That's why, at the end of October, a lawsuit was filed against OpenAI and Microsoft. Both companies had previously faced lawsuits from other artists.
George R. R. Martin hasn't yet finished his saga, and it is still unknown when the next novel in the series will be available. However, fans can rely on artificial intelligence, or at least that's what the lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft suggests. ChatGPT came up with an outline for a new chapter of the story that takes place in an alternate reality from what's already happened.
Lawyers reportedly asked the AI to "write a detailed outline for a sequel to A Clash of Kings that is different from A Storm of Swords and takes the story in a different direction." ChatGPT supposedly responded: "Absolutely! Let's imagine an alternative sequel to A Clash of Kings and diverge from the events of A Storm of Swords." Then it suggested ideas that were clearly inspired by Martin's works.
ChatGPT made up a new story titled A Dance With Shadows and introduced completely new elements to the narrative. These include a new member of the Targaryens, Lady Elara, a sect of the Children of the Forest, and a new type of ancient magic derived from dragons. According to Judge Sidney Stein, this is enough data to justify the lawsuit.
A jury could find that the works allegedly infringing copyright are similar to the plaintiff's works.
Thus, George R. R. Martin's lawsuit was added to other lawsuits that started to emerge in 2023. At that time, some artists started suing OpenAI and Microsoft because the data published by chatbots suggested training on the writers' books, and they hadn't given permission for that. As reported by Collider, among others, both companies haven't yet commented on the matter.
Author: Zbigniew Woznicki
He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.
