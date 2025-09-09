MobLand is a huge hit, but the creator made an even better gangster series. Netflix has it in its catalog

This year, Paramount+ debuted the TV series MobLand, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. The TV show had a record-breaking debut on the platform, and 7 days after its premiere, it boasted 8.8 million viewers, which was four times the number of viewers on its debut day.

MobLand did so well that it's no surprise Paramount+ renewed it for a second season. While waiting for it, fans of gangster production can check out another hit from the same creator, Ronan Bennett.

Between 2011 and 2013, and then again between 2019 and 2023, he created the TV series Top Boy about a group of young people living on the edge and out of sight in a crime-ridden neighborhood of East London. Initially, it was a Channel 4 TV series, but when it was dropped after two seasons, Netflix took over the title.

Top Boy has been very well received, with 97% of critics and 84% of viewers recommending it on Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, it has a rating of 86/100, while on IMDb it has a score of 8.4. Top Boy has earned praise from reviewers for its great acting, screenplay, emotional depth, and music. It is a bloody and uncompromising production that keeps you in suspense from beginning to end. The way it depicts the criminal world of London definitely sets it apart from other similar TV series. It's a great gangster TV show that has had as many as 5 seasons. It stars Ashley Walters, Kano, Jasmine Jobson, and Little Simz, among others.

The entire TV series is available on Netflix. The new seasons, those created after the streaming giant took over production, can be found under the title Top Boy, while those created for Channel 4 are added as Top Boy: Summerhouse.