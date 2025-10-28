95% positive ratings on Steam and a bestseller title. Today, a true independent hit will be added to Xbox Game Pass offer

Over the years, Vampire Survivors has inspired many imitators, and Halls of Torment is one of the most important productions of this type, known as arena survival. The full version of this game launched on personal computers in September last year, and today it is being released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As mentioned in the announcement from over a week ago, the game will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/ Premium and PC Game Pass.

Halls of Torment doesn't stray far from the canon set by Vampire Survivors. The game lets us step into the shoes of a character seen from above, exploring the so-called halls of torment, battling hordes of enemies, and facing off against dungeon bosses. The main characters each have their own fighting style, combat skills, and strengths. To win, you need to make the most of these strengths and keep moving all the time.

The enemies coming at us totally outnumber us, and on top of that, we occasionally have to deal with some seriously challenging bosses. Between runs, we chill at a camp where we can gear up for the next adventure, level up our character, and get better equipment.

Although there is nothing particularly groundbreaking about it, Halls of Torment enjoys great popularity and high ratings. The game from Chasing Carrots is doing very well on Steam with "overwhelmingly positive" reviews and a 95/100 rating, with the first million buyers having been reached over a year ago.