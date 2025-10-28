Do you need to play The Outer Worlds 1 before The Outer Worlds 2? Here's how the connections between RPGs look like

The Outer Worlds 2 is the follow-up to the 2019 space RPG by Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds. Since the first game let you make choices that changed the story and had multiple endings, you might be wondering which of those choices are considered official and if they matter in The Outer Worlds 2? On this page of the guide, we explain whether knowledge of The Outer Worlds is required to understand The Outer Worlds 2.

This page contains minor plot spoilers.

Do you need to know The Outer Worlds?

Obsidian Studio solved the problem of considering previous player decisions by moving the game to an entirely different star system, called Utopia. The Outer Worlds 2 is set hundreds of light-years away from the first game's world and has a completely different storyline. Although both games take place in the same universe, their stories don't intersect at any point. In The Outer Worlds 2, you will not encounter important characters from the first game or the consequences of its main character's actions. You also do not need any information obtained during the first installment of the series, as the sequel will explain everything you need to know.

This doesn't mean, of course, that both titles are completely unrelated. The most important element linking both parts of the series is the presence of two corporations, Spacer's Choice and Auntie Cleo, which you can encounter in both games. However, you will meet different representatives and employees in each game. In The Outer Worlds 2, however, both companies have merged into one company, called Auntie's Choice. This company is one of the main factions you will interact with during your journey through Utopia.

