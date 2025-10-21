Ninja Gaiden 4 launch and reviews. It's one of the two games added to the Xbox Game Pass offer today

As of October 8th, two new games are dropping today on Xbox and PC Game Pass. The first one is, of course, Ninja Gaiden 4, available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions. The second is Evil West, which returns to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium as well as PC Game Pass.

Fans of the Ninja Gaiden series had to wait over 13 years for its fully-fledged fourth installment. Nevertheless, their wait has come to an end, as Ninja Gaiden 4 launched today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

As of now, the collaboration between Team Ninja and PlatinumGames is getting very positive reviews on Steam. Its average score on Metacritic ranges between 81-83/100 (depending on the platform). You can learn more about the pros and cons of the project from our Ninja Gaiden 4 review.

Below you will find the PC system requirements for this game.

Ninja Gaiden 4 – minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3400G RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 6 GB GeForce GTX 1060 / 8 GB Radeon RX 590 Storage: 100 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Ninja Gaiden 4 – recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 8 GB GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit

The second place on the list is taken by Evil West, an action game set in the Weird West with vampires. It was previously available to Microsoft subscribers and has now made a comeback. It was developed by Flying Wild Hog. The title boasts "mostly positive" reviews on Steam.