It looks like Majesty, but has new ideas. New RTS modernizes the kingdom-building classic

Yesterday, the game Lessaria: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, created by the Rockbee Team studio, launched on Steam. It is a real-time strategy game with RPG elements, described by the developers as the spiritual successor to Majesty.

Lessaria in a nutshell

The gameplay in Lessaria involves building a fantasy-themed kingdom and leading it to glory. However, we need our subjects for this, to whom we cannot give direct orders, similar to the situation in Majesty.

The gameplay involves exercising indirect control over characters by giving them quests. If a unit finds a job profitable, it will undertake it – this applies to both constructing new buildings and defending the kingdom. This makes the title more unpredictable than standard RTS games.

The creators designed the game as if it were the third installment of the Majesty series, not just a copy.Lessaria also features original solutions, such as a new combat system and the option to group heroes into squads.

Lessaria - player reception

Upon its release, Lessaria gathered a peak of 1,641 players on Steam. At the time of writing this text, 179 people have shared their opinions about the game, with 85% giving it a positive rating.

SteamDB

In reviews, players often mention that Lessaria is just a solid game for fans of Majesty, who will feel right at home with it. The game strives to be as faithful to the original as possible, which many people praise. The developers even hired the same actor to voice the royal advisor.

The problem for some players is the lack of a true sandbox mode. Although the game offers one, it's really just an endless survival mode played on a single, unchanging map. Some people also miss a multiplayer mode.

If you're interested, Lessaria is on sale on Steam for just $19.92 until November 3rd.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!