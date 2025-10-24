No news about Fallout 5 on Fallout Day? Not quite. Todd Howard gives fans a glimmer of hope
Todd Howard assures that Bethesda has plans for „even more Fallout” after the Fallout Day stream.
Fallout 5 didn't make an appearance at the official series celebration, but Todd Howard promises there's still a lot in store for fans of the post-apocalyptic series.
Let's be honest, no one seriously expected that yesterday's Bethesda presentation would include an announcement of a new Fallout. At least not more than a teaser for The Elder Scrolls 6, which, after more than 7 years, remains the only material from that title. However, as usual with streams, this didn't stop viewers from complaining in the chat during it.
Apparently, the head of Bethesda anticipated such reactions. At the end of Fallout Day, Todd Howard assured (via IGN) that the developers have "even more Fallout in store" and can't wait to share information about it.
Fans will likely have to wait a long time for that day. So far, Bethesda has barely mentioned the future of the series beyond Fallout 76, but unofficial information from July indicates that the company is indeed working on multiple projects under the series' logo. Even though Howard mentioned wanting to speed up work on new games (including TES 6), it doesn't look like a new Fallout will be coming out anytime soon.
