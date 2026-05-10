Original War: Sand of Siberia with six new maps and improved new campaign

Next month, Original War will celebrate its 25th anniversary. A quarter of a century is an eternity in the gaming industry, yet this RTS still has many fans. For many years, a group of them has been steadily developing an incredible mod called Sand of Siberia. The project has just received a new version.

The update has been labeled version 1.6.26.

Most importantly, the mod has gained six new maps for multiplayer or skirmish battles against AI. Two of them are refreshed versions of older fan-made battlefields, while four are completely new. The Wild Marshes map has received its own skill progression tree. The campaign for the Ares faction has also been improved. Support for Tournament Mode has been added. A random map selection option has appeared in the multiplayer lobby. Naturally, the update also includes technical bug fixes and balance improvements.

As a reminder, the goal of Sand of Siberia is to thoroughly improve Original War and expand the game’s content. The modders have enhanced the graphics (including adding support for high-resolution widescreen displays), modernized the AI, and fixed most bugs. They have also introduced a large number of new maps, units, and an additional story campaign (with another one planned for version 1.7).