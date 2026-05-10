Original War: Sand of Siberia with six new maps and improved new campaign

The excellent Sand of Siberia mod for Original War has been updated to version 1.6.26. The update includes six additional maps and an improved fan-made story campaign.
Next month, Original War will celebrate its 25th anniversary. A quarter of a century is an eternity in the gaming industry, yet this RTS still has many fans. For many years, a group of them has been steadily developing an incredible mod called Sand of Siberia. The project has just received a new version.
The update has been labeled version 1.6.26.
As a reminder, the goal of Sand of Siberia is to thoroughly improve Original War and expand the game’s content. The modders have enhanced the graphics (including adding support for high-resolution widescreen displays), modernized the AI, and fixed most bugs. They have also introduced a large number of new maps, units, and an additional story campaign (with another one planned for version 1.7).
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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