gamescom latam 2026 brings new games that Your Wishlist is definitely missing.

Over the weekend the gaming world had its eyes on Sao Paulo as gamescom latam 2026 kicked off with a bang. While the event hosted a lot of visitors interested in getting some hands-on time with this year's biggest titles, the Find Your Next Game channel has done the heavy lifting for those of us watching from home.

The highlights video brings you all the greatest hits of gamescom latam and its countdown show – from brick-based superheroics of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, to cozy adventures of a capybara and a crow. If you’re looking to fill the gaps in your 2026 gaming calendar while waiting for GTA VI, here’s what you need to consider.

This year seems especially interesting for the fans of fighting games with Invincible VS, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game and MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls being just the tip of the iceberg. The same thing goes for fans of roguelike and roguelites with games like Kukoos Overflow or Don’t Let It Starve, in which you feed the monster hiding in the ventilation ducts in order to survive. Where Winds Meet players should also take a look at the trailer showcasing the beauty of Qinchuan in the latest chapter of the Hexi expansion, while those of you interested in the turbulent times of Crusades might want to follow Bogdan’s Cross.

Check the full highlights video on the Find Your Next Game channel. Fans of Viva La Dirt League will get a special treat.