gamescom latam 2026 brings new games that Your Wishlist is definitely missing.

Everyone visitor of gamescom latam in Brazil is still buzzing from excitement, but here’s the recap of all the interesting updates about 2026 games you have to keep on your radar.
Over the weekend the gaming world had its eyes on Sao Paulo as gamescom latam 2026 kicked off with a bang. While the event hosted a lot of visitors interested in getting some hands-on time with this year's biggest titles, the Find Your Next Game channel has done the heavy lifting for those of us watching from home.
The highlights video brings you all the greatest hits of gamescom latam and its countdown show – from brick-based superheroics of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, to cozy adventures of a capybara and a crow. If you’re looking to fill the gaps in your 2026 gaming calendar while waiting for GTA VI, here’s what you need to consider.
This year seems especially interesting for the fans of fighting games with Invincible VS, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game and MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls being just the tip of the iceberg. The same thing goes for fans of roguelike and roguelites with games like Kukoos Overflow or Don’t Let It Starve, in which you feed the monster hiding in the ventilation ducts in order to survive. Where Winds Meet players should also take a look at the trailer showcasing the beauty of Qinchuan in the latest chapter of the Hexi expansion, while those of you interested in the turbulent times of Crusades might want to follow Bogdan’s Cross.
Check the full highlights video on the Find Your Next Game channel. Fans of Viva La Dirt League will get a special treat.
0
Author: Mike Manka
He started his adventure with GRYOnline.pl in April 2015 by responding to emails and preparing reports in Excel. Later, he worked on the Gameplay.pl service, the Editorials at Gamepressure.com and its YouTube channel, in the meantime developing his skills at tvgry.pl. Since 2019, he has been responsible for creating and developing the tvfilmy channel, and since 2022 he has been the editor in charge of the video department, which currently includes tvgry, tvgry+, tvfilmy and tvtech. He owes his employment at GRYOnline.pl partially thanks to English philology. Even though he is currently working on many things, gaming still remains closest to his heart. In his free time, he reads books, watches series, and plays several instruments. He has been dreaming of owning a Mustang for years.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, the game will receive levels that were previously available only on consoles. All thanks to the fans
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers
Total War Warhammer 3 All Console Commands and Cheats
The last good game in the Command & Conquer series has received a major update, but not from EA
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles