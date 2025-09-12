Hospital morgue in Cronos has a particularly difficult fight. We show you how to survive this challenging battle

In Cronos, there are no shortage of boss battles, but some seemingly "ordinary" fights can also cause problems. The confrontation in the morgue in the hospital's basement is exceptionally difficult. We will show you how to prepare for a confrontation with monsters and how to deal with additional difficulties during this battle.

Although we do not go into details about the plot in the text, there are information related to one of the later main missions.

Preparing or the fight in the morgue

You will reach the hospital morgue during the main task, in which the goal is to prepare the toxin. The Traveler must burn the biomass using fire and reach the door locked with a padlock. The entrance to the morgue will be located on the left side.

You should prepare for this battle at the manual save point, which is on the upper floor of the hospital. The most important thing is to bring a lot of ammunition, especially for the shotgun or other weapon used for close-range combat. Get the ammunition stored in the stash or activate the workstation and purchase ammunition for energy (currency in the game).

Additionally, we advise to take some medicines, Torch Fuel, and Pyres (mines that react to movement). It is also worth noting that the game automatically saves after reaching the location with a padlock, so it is a good idea to prepare beforehand.

How to survive the battle?

In the morgue, you need to reach the office room where the Underground Corridor Key is located, that is, to the doors that were recently closed. On the way back, you will enter an alternative dimension - the Orphans will start appearing in the room.

The two main difficulties in this battle are the relatively small area and the lack of explosive barrels or cylinders - you cannot rely on detonating environmental elements to kill the enemies easily. The Traveler also cannot escape from the morgue. The exit from this location will only be unlocked after defeating all the creatures.

Don't wait with attacking the monsters, because more will regularly appear in the morgue. If you are too slow, you will lead to a situation where the small room will quickly fill up with Orphans. This will make it difficult for you to maneuver around enemies.

Rely mostly on Charged Shots, and use regular ones only on the fastest monsters. This will allow you to save ammunition. There aren't too many supplies in the morgue itself, and not every defeated monster will drop loot. You must primarily rely on the supplies that you brought here with you.

Beware of creatures spitting acid. Position yourselves in places that in case of anything, you can hide behind a pillar or another large obstacle. Also, don't stand in acid puddles (they disappear after a few seconds).

Later during this battle, a larger Orphan will join the fight and this opponent will become your greatest threat. Use fire to ignite and temporarily stop the creature, then use a shotgun or other high-powered weapon. Fire can also help you in stopping other monsters. If you have Pyre mines, place them directly in front of the approaching Orphans.

Don't get cornered and often run to the opposite end of the morgue. Killing all creatures will cause a time rift to appear. Touch it, and you will return to the previous dimension. You are now able to reach the locked passage and open it with the key.