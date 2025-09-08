Cronos survival guide. By sticking to these rules, you will not fall prey to the Orphans

Cronos is a more demanding survival horror game than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Dead Space, Resident Evil 4 Remake, or other popular representatives of the genre. Numerous dangers lurk for the Traveler, and even fights with regular monsters can end in defeat. That's why we have prepared a set of tips that will help you survive the initial hours of the game.

Although we do not go into details about the plot in the text, some information contained here may be considered minor spoilers.

How to die less often in Cronos?

You should fight every enemy in Cronos from a distance. Use Charged Shots - they inflict significantly more damage and also allow you to save a lot of ammunition. Melee combat in "normal" conditions is suicide - monsters receive minor damage and cannot have their attacks interrupted. Additionally, the developers did not add mechanics for dodging or parrying blows. In a melee, you can't easily defend yourself from getting injured. The Traveler can also be caught by a monster, which activates a QTE sequence where you have to rapidly press a button.

Fire is a universal tool for weakening and temporarily stunning the Orphans, the monsters encountered in the game world. You can produce torch fuel, but a better idea is to refill it for free at dispensers scattered around the locations. After using up the fuel, come back resupply (you cannot pick up several units from the dispenser at once). Pyre mines are also helpful - place them on the ground where monsters will appear soon.

You can find more tips about the first fight with the Orphan in the text below - First Orphan in Cronos can prove to be a deadly opponent. To survive the fight you must be cunning.

Causing explosions is very important. You do this with various types of barrels, canisters and bottles. They often appear in places where you have to fight bigger battles. However, remember that some of these objects may be associated with time anomalies.You must first use an emitter on them to bring them into our reality.

Merging enemies are a significant threat. If you see that a monster is trying to absorb a corpse, immediately use any attack to stop this process. This will prevent the creation of a stronger creature. To avoid such a situation, burn all the corpses you come across - both dead people and the remains of defeated monsters.

Also remember that not all battles with monsters are mandatory. You can simply avoid many of the Orphans you encounter. In this way, you will save valuable resources and reduce the risk getting injured.

Unfortunately, the game blocks all exits from a given room from time to time, forcing you to fight. That passage will open once all enemies are dead. In such locations, try to prepare for battle by collecting ammunition and medicaments. You can also memorize the placement of explosive barrels or scatter your own mines before starting a fight.

Some monsters set traps for the Traveler. Learn to recognize them in advance.

Small green monsters explode when you get close to them. Start running in the opposite way as soon as they start the countdown to the explosion. Some of these creatures may roam around the area and jump at the Traveler. Kill them from a distance, using regular pistol shots. Opponents on to the walls will try to grab the heroine. When they succeed, you will be forced to complete a QTE sequence. Position yourselves in convenient places to shoot and kill them from the side or from a long distance.

In some locations, monsters may hide underground. You will recognize them, for example, by large mounds of earth. Don't run straight ahead. Instead, avoid such places from a safe distance. Thanks to this, you will avoid unnecessary combat.

Saving in the game is free, but you need to reach the manual save points. Try to save the game whenever you can, especially after battling monsters or exhausting all charges for the flamethrower. This will also allow you to sell or store the collected loot in the stash.

Try to regularly upgrade the Traveler's equipment. The most important ones are the upgrades that will increase the firepower of your weapons and shorten the time needed to use Charged Shots. Additionally, we advise to permanently increase the inventory and enhance the armor durability. Don't waste energy or cores on less useful upgrades and also try to avoid buying consumable items.