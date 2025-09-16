Palworld is getting ready to leave Early Access with 1.0, but the devs have yet to fix many „quirks and shortcomings”

The developers of Palworld have announced when the full version of the game will launch. Before that happens, however, the team wants to eliminate all the quirks and shortcomings of their hit.

Martin Bukowski

Palworld is getting ready to leave Early Access with 1.0, but the devs have yet to fix many „quirks and shortcomings”, image source: Pocketpair.
Palworld is getting ready to leave Early Access with 1.0, but the devs have yet to fix many „quirks and shortcomings” Source: Pocketpair.

Last year, one of the biggest hits in Steam's history, Palword, launched in Early Access. Since then, the game has received five major updates and a bunch of smaller ones, and now the creators have announced when we can expect the release of version 1.0.

Palword's Early Access is coming to an end

In a special announcement, the developers conveyed that Palword will leave Early Access in 2026. Unfortunately, the exact date wasn't provided. This could happen either at the beginning or at the end of next year. So it's possible that players will have to arm themselves with patience.

John "Bucky" Buckley, Director of Communications and Head of Publications at Pocketpair studio, conveyed that before the release of the full version, the team will focus on fixing numerous "quirks and shortcomings" of Palworld. This means that by the end of the current year, the devs will be less active online than before. Moreover, the winter update won't be as big as last year's Feybreak.

Nonetheless, Buckley added that updates will appear, and the game's development will not slow down. On the contrary, version 1.0 is supposed to be a milestone for Palworld, bringing a ton of new content to the game. However, the devs don't want to rush and intend to do their work properly, without haste.

Palworld is a survival action game with RPG elements somewhat inspired by Pokemon. The title, after last year's release, quickly began to conquer Steam, gathering over 2.1 million players at its peak. There's a lot of buzz about the title, especially because of the patent lawsuit from Nintendo.

Palworld is available on PC, XOne, XSX/S, and PS5. You can buy the game on Steam for a special price of $22.49, until September 22.

  1. Palworld is Cynical, Yet Surprisingly Tasty Blend of Games

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Palworld

2026

PC PlayStation Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map