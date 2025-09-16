Palworld is getting ready to leave Early Access with 1.0, but the devs have yet to fix many „quirks and shortcomings”

Last year, one of the biggest hits in Steam's history, Palword, launched in Early Access. Since then, the game has received five major updates and a bunch of smaller ones, and now the creators have announced when we can expect the release of version 1.0.

Palword's Early Access is coming to an end

In a special announcement, the developers conveyed that Palword will leave Early Access in 2026. Unfortunately, the exact date wasn't provided. This could happen either at the beginning or at the end of next year. So it's possible that players will have to arm themselves with patience.

John "Bucky" Buckley, Director of Communications and Head of Publications at Pocketpair studio, conveyed that before the release of the full version, the team will focus on fixing numerous "quirks and shortcomings" of Palworld. This means that by the end of the current year, the devs will be less active online than before. Moreover, the winter update won't be as big as last year's Feybreak.

Nonetheless, Buckley added that updates will appear, and the game's development will not slow down. On the contrary, version 1.0 is supposed to be a milestone for Palworld, bringing a ton of new content to the game. However, the devs don't want to rush and intend to do their work properly, without haste.

Palworld is a survival action game with RPG elements somewhat inspired by Pokemon. The title, after last year's release, quickly began to conquer Steam, gathering over 2.1 million players at its peak. There's a lot of buzz about the title, especially because of the patent lawsuit from Nintendo.

Palworld is available on PC, XOne, XSX/S, and PS5. You can buy the game on Steam for a special price of $22.49, until September 22.

