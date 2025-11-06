How levies work in EU5. How to rise them and generate

Levies in Europa Universalis 5 allow you to increase your combat capabilities. However, it is good to learn how they work and how to generate them. You can find out more about it here.

Dawid Lubczynski

4X games can be very difficult due to the number of possibilities they offer. They are complex, and one wrong decision can lead to a number of different consequences. This is also true in case of Europa Universalis 5. For example, starting a war without a Casus Belli may not be a good idea due to the high costs involved. And speaking of preparations for war... it would be good to understand what levies are, how they can be generated, and how they can be increased. You can find it out here.

How levies work in Europa Universalis 5?

We all would like to have professional soldiers in EU5. However, at the beginning of the game it is impossible. We don’t have proper technology and they cost upkeep. But do you know what type of soldiers is free? Lavies! They are crucial in order for your army to grow in strength. To be honest, you don’t have a real choice in the first years of your government, you need to use them. They are also important even at the later states of the game.

However, these soldiers are not completely “free.” These are military units that are recruited from your country’s population. It means that the conscripting troops will reduce the population of your provinces and when they die, they will lower the number until replenished. Go to Military menu in Armies tab to recruit them (but remember that you can only do that while at war).

How to get more levies in Europa Universalis 5?

Europa Universalis 5,developer: Paradox Tinto

As mentioned above, levies come from your total population. So, to increase this ratio, you can do so in many different ways.

  1. Increasing the overall population of the country is the simplest approach. Remember to focus more on the prosperity of your land, generating food, and avoiding prolonged wars that could devastate your society.
  2. Setting appropriate Levy Laws – in the Military Laws section of the Laws tab in the Government menu, you can find Levy Laws that allows you to assign many different policies that will allow you to increase levies.
  3. Ensure the satisfaction of individual population groups; the higher their satisfaction, the better, as they will then be more willing to provide people for levies.
  4. Depending on a province's control, prosperity, and overall population, levies will be replenished accordingly. The higher the ratios, the faster it will be completed.
  5. What's more, you should also watch out where you disband levies. In this case, it is better to do so on the land that belongs to you. This will allow your people to return home much sooner and quickly replenish the general population of the province.
Europa Universalis V

November 4, 2025

PC
Author: Dawid Lubczynski

He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.

