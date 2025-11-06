How levies work in EU5. How to rise them and generate

Levies in Europa Universalis 5 allow you to increase your combat capabilities. However, it is good to learn how they work and how to generate them. You can find out more about it here.
4X games can be very difficult due to the number of possibilities they offer. They are complex, and one wrong decision can lead to a number of different consequences. This is also true in case of Europa Universalis 5. For example, starting a war without a Casus Belli may not be a good idea due to the high costs involved. And speaking of preparations for war... it would be good to understand what levies are, how they can be generated, and how they can be increased. You can find it out here.
We all would like to have professional soldiers in EU5. However, at the beginning of the game it is impossible. We don’t have proper technology and they cost upkeep. But do you know what type of soldiers is free? Lavies! They are crucial in order for your army to grow in strength. To be honest, you don’t have a real choice in the first years of your government, you need to use them. They are also important even at the later states of the game.
However, these soldiers are not completely “free.” These are military units that are recruited from your country’s population. It means that the conscripting troops will reduce the population of your provinces and when they die, they will lower the number until replenished. Go to Military menu in Armies tab to recruit them (but remember that you can only do that while at war).
As mentioned above, levies come from your total population. So, to increase this ratio, you can do so in many different ways.
