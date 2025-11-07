Let's explain Antagonism in EU5. All you need to know

Europa Universalis 5 is finally out. Developers prepared for us some intriguing mechanics and Antagonism is one of them.
Europa Universalis series finally got a new installment. After 12 years of releasing DLCs to EU4, Paradox finally launched Europa Universalis 5. As befits a modern game, it struggles with technical problems like crashes, and you may have to change graphics API to solve it. When you finally start the game, you will find out that you must learn many mechanics. So, let’s talk about one of the most important ones – Antagonism. It plays an important role during wars – similarly to Casus Belli and Levies.
Antagonism is similar to Aggressive Expansion from EU4. So, this is modified and renamed mechanic, and you might know how the basics work. This is simply the punishment for your aggressive actions. Antagonism reduces your opinion in the eyes of other countries. You will trigger it if you start declaring wars to your neighbors and take their land.
Antagonism works in a simple way – your country is at its center, and the effect is the strongest for the nearest countries. The further away from the source, the weaker the effect. So, nations that are further from you care less they care less about your actions. Fortunately, antagonism decreases over time.
Various external factors like religion, dialect, culture and government also influence how quickly antagonism increases. So, you have to be careful who you attack.
The more hostile you are, the harder it will be for you to conduct diplomatic talks. Additionally, if your Antagonism reaches 50, you may expect coalition against your country. So, without a strong army, you may face a sad ending. Of course, you have a special map mode that shows your Antagonism level. It’s a great tool to control your relations with neighbors.
High Antagonism is unrecommended and should be avoided, especially at the beginning of the game. You should plan your actions carefully. Of course, some players will likely challenge themselves by trying to keep Antagonism as high as possible. This, however, was not something that developers originally intended.
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
