Peak players are finding an invisible wall with the Mesa update. Fortunately, the developers are working on a fix

Today marks the first major update to Peak, which introduces a brand-new biome: The Mesa. The Mesa replaces the Alpine biome for this week, and then they will swap periodically from then on. Plus, the update introduces a bunch of new items to use and badges to earn. But many players are experiencing a devastating bug with this new update that you should be aware of. Numerous players have shared on a Steam discussion thread that there’s some kind of invisible wall preventing them from reaching the Mesa’s summit.

Peak players are experiencing an invisible wall at the summit. Developers may have fixed it

The problem appears to occur when trying to climb to the top of the Mesa, the new biome introduced in today’s update. One commenter described the experience by writing: “…everywhere I go is just blocked by some invisible wall…” Some players were able to find a workaround using a chain launcher to bridge a wide gap, but admit that without that tool, they aren’t sure if it’s doable.

At the time of writing, the discussion has already resulted in a six-page-long thread on Steam with over seventy people commenting that they are experiencing the same issue. Thankfully, the developers responded relatively quickly that they were working on a solution, and just two hours later, the problem may have been fixed. Only one user has reported that the issue was resolved with the latest Peak update, but this may be the first of many such comments.

Related:How many levels are in the Peak game? You will have to climb a few mountains to reach the top

If you experience this issue, there may be no workaround without updating the game. If you have some useful items, you might be able to find a way around, but it’s not guaranteed. If you happen to be reading this before attempting to summit the Mesa for the first time, it’s highly recommended to make sure Peak is up to date.