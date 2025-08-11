Peak's Mesa Update is out now. Here's how it works and what else to expect

Today, the developers of Peak have introduced the Mesa Update, the first major update that adds a whole new biome to the popular co-op game. The Mesa is a desert-like biome full of huge rock formations, cactus, dust devils that can whisk you into the air, and plenty of other surprises. The developers, Aggro Crab and Landfall, shared the patch notes on Steam, which pointed out some other additions like ten new badges and over six new items. Here’s what you need to know about the Mesa.

Peak’s Mesa Update is out now. Here’s what to know and what to expect

So, how does the introduction of Peak’s new biome work? Thankfully, it’s not added on top of the four pre-existing biomes. Instead, according to a post on social media from Aggro Crab, the Mesa biome will replace the Alpine biome for the next week, and after that, they will rotate out periodically. So, for the next week following this update on August 11th, the biomes will go Shores, Tropics, then Mesa rather than Alpine, and finally the Caldera. Of course, this has prompted many players to ask for a “challenge mode” where you must complete all five biomes. We’ll have to wait to see if the developers ever implement something like that.

First of all, for anyone with arachnophobia, make sure to turn on the new optional feature, “Bug Phobia Mode,” because unfortunately, there are apparently some spiders and other creepy crawlies introduced in the Mesa biome. And of course, watch out for the dust devil, which will quite literally pick you up and fling you across the map.

Standing in the sun will cause you to heat up, so make sure to put on some sunscreen unless you can keep to the shade. Running into a cactus will cause thorns to stick to you, reducing your energy. Each thorn will need to be pulled out individually to regain the lost energy. Dynamite explodes, destroying the terrain around it along with any unlucky scouts. But don’t think of it as a tool you can find and utilize; it will more often catch you by surprise, and you’ll need to run away before it explodes. Finally, the Scout Cannon is just what it sounds like. Place it down and light the fuse to launch yourself a significant distance. Friends can use it too, but once it’s placed, there is no moving it, so place it carefully.

There’s a lot more to explore in Peak’s Mesa update. But you’ll still have to get through the Shores and the Tropics before even reaching the Mesa. Good luck, climbers.