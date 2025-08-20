What does Faerie (Fairy) Lantern do in Peak

In the latest update to Peak, called The Mesa, multiple new items have been added. This is understandable, as hiking requires a lot of equipment to keep us, and our companions, safe. Aggro Crab and Landfall’s creation takes it to the extreme, as you can get almost invincible with Golden Bing Bong. There is another thing, however, that can also help with your survivability and, in certain occasions, even pull you out of the grave – the Faerie Lantern, sometimes called Fairy Lantern by the fans. This interesting item holds more power than you can imagine and can easily replace your other healing equipment. Why? Let me explain it.

Faerie (Fairy) Lantern in Peak explained

It is not uncommon for injuries to happen during a dangerous hike in the wild. That’s why we should always have some bandages and something to disinfect the wounds in our backpack. But why bother with all that when Peak offers a Faerie (or Fairy?) Lantern that can do all that and much more? What if I told you that this item can save you from the cold grasp of death sometimes?

Yes, Faerie Lantern can outheal the grim reaper’s scythe blow itself, if lit quickly enough. This can work if after a long fall, that is bound to happen sooner or later in Peak, you equip the lantern and use it fast. It is that amazing. However, besides this obvious OP mechanics, it can do a bit more mundane, but no less impressive, stuff. The Fairy… sorry, Faerie Lantern is remarkable when it comes to treating blunt damage, warming up from frost state, cool down burns, work as an antidote for poison, or give you a shot of adrenaline when sleepiness attacks. The best part is that it not only works on you, but those effects will work on any of your friends that are close enough to the lantern.

All of that sounds fantastic, doesn’t it? Then let’s get this artifact on every trip! Let me stop you right here. Of course, such powerful item cannot be found easily. Currently, there are two ways that can provide you with the Lantern:

Interacting with statues that can be located at the summit of maps, Dropping one from Ancient Luggage.

It all comes down to luck. Drop rate itself is a way of balancing out this mighty lamp. It can be an astounding feeling to find one on your trip, but it won’t make the whole game trivial.

As you can see, this incredible, yet rare, equipment is useful in all 7 of the biomes that you will venture through in Peak. During your travels, don’t be startled by a mysterious figure that lurks on the map. The Looker isn’t real, he can’t harm you. Or can he? If you are scared why not venture with your friends? Worry not if they are unavailable at the moment, you can always count on Peak’s marvelous community. You can find companions on the game’s official Discord server. Have fun!