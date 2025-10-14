Peak developers next game has a free demo available this week

The co-developers of Peak and the full developers of Another Crab’s Treasure, Aggro Crab, have a demo for their next game available now on Steam, and it’s another chaotic co-op game. Crashout Crew has up to four players piloting forklifts in a warehouse. Orders come in, and players will have to make the deliveries go out on time, as meanwhile, chaos ensues all around you, from the lights going out to chickens escaping, to meteors crashing into the warehouse. Take too much damage and you’ll crash out.

Aggro Crab has discussed burnout and how they’ve shifted their development structure in the last year. Peak was a major success for the team, quickly outselling any other game released by the studio and easily becoming one of the biggest indie games of 2025. But development lasted only a handful of months, unlike their usual strategy, which had previously taken years. Notably, the other co-developer of Peak, Landfall Interactive, doesn’t appear to have a part in Crashout Crew.

This week is Steam Next Fest, and there are literally hundreds of free demos available for upcoming games. We put together a list of great demos to check out, and you can add Crashout Crew to the list, too. Given what we’ve learned about Peak’s development process and the fact that most games will wait until they are close to a release date to take part in Next Fest, it could mean that Crashout Crew is closer to a full release than you might expect, considering it was only announced a week and a half ago.

Will Crashout Crew have the same level of success as Peak? That’s a tough ask, considering how much Peak broke the mold for this indie studio. This new game has the same chaotic co-op, but having only seen the trailer and a demo, it’s hard to tell if it will have the same depth as its predecessor. Peak is not only cooperative and chaotic, but it also has an adventure, a goal, and areas to explore. It will be interesting to see if Crashout Crew has the same level of replayability and strategy, or if it’s more of a chaotic party game.