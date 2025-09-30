Old World is a civ-like gem that just got massive update, and will cost you only $3.99 on Steam Sale

Hooded Horse has been putting out some real hits over the past few years. Big titles like Manor Lords and Against the Storm grabbed the spotlight, while games like Cataclismo and Norland built their own dedicated fan bases. But there’s also a smaller treasure in their lineup: Old World. And right now, it’s sitting at a massive 90% off on Steam.

Build empires, raise heirs, and rule generations – For only $3.99

Old World is a historical 4X strategy game developed by Mohawk Games, led by Soren Johnson (lead designer of Civilization IV). Set during the classical era, it blends traditional empire-building with dynasty management. The game has been well-received on Steam, currently holding an 84% positive rating.

Source: Old World; Developer: Mohawk Games

Instead of playing as some eternal ruler, your character actually ages and dies, so you’ll pass the crown to your heirs while juggling politics, diplomacy, wars, and tech. What really sets it apart is the focus on character-driven storytelling, court drama, and building a legacy across generations, not just an empire.

The September 24 patch dropped with a ton of nice upgrades – balance tweaks, AI upgrades, and bug fixes. Scouts got a major rework: hidden units now reveal themselves after a few turns, and Agent Networks give a cooldown instead of removing scouts. Religion bonuses were adjusted, tribes and barbarians behave more realistically, and map scripts were fine-tuned. On top of that, the update cleans up tooltips, adds clearer multiplayer warnings, and fixes a wide range of smaller issues.

If you’ve been looking for a new strategy game to sink hours into, now’s the perfect time to try Old World (and its DLCs). The game is just $3.99 during the Steam Autumn Sale, but only until October 6.