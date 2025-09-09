PlayStation 6 with a drive after all? Leaks give hope that Sony will not make the same mistake as with PS5 Pro

According to the latest leaks, Sony will not abandon physical editions of the games for the PlayStation 6. The console is expected to be available on launch day in two versions: a digital version and a standard version with a detachable drive, which will also be available for purchase separately.

Mateusz Zelek

PlayStation 6 with a drive after all? Leaks give hope that Sony will not make the same mistake as with PS5 Pro, image source: Sony/PlayStation.
Could it be that Sony actually listened to the players and analyzed their strategy? According to the latest leaks, PlayStation 6 will be available on the market in both digital and standard versions, equipped with a disk drive (via Insider Gaming).

PlayStation 6 with a disk drive after all

The Insider Gaming editors have obtained information that the PlayStation 6 is to be equipped with a detachable disk drive on its release. According to their several anonymous sources, these are the general assumptions within Sony. Leaks suggest that players will receive both a digital version (without a drive) and a standard one, which will have a drive included.

The drive itself will also be available as a separate accessory, which means there will be the possibility to upgrade the Digital version to the Standard version. These sources also confirm that Sony does not plan to abandon physical versions of the games. The "new" strategy is supposed to be dictated by the desire to reduce production and shipping costs in an uncertain economic period. Apparently, Sony is going in the opposite direction to Microsoft - in the case of the new Xbox, the main argument is supposed to be performance, which will reflect in the console's higher price.

Insider Gaming has accurately predicted the future several times, as in the case of the PS5 Pro, so these leaks can be considered very likely. Considering how strongly the digitization and the high price of consoles were criticized, Sony's move towards physical drives seems completely justified.

