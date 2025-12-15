Half-Life 3 announcement may have been delayed for one very mundane reason. Insider has no doubt when Valve is going to reveal all the cards

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming gave reasons why he believes we still haven't seen an announcement of Half-Life 3.
Even though the topic was hot and emotions were running high, there was no announcement for Half-Life 3 in November or the first half of December. Mike Straw from Insider Gaming, one of the industry journalists who was saying that Valve is gearing up to announce the third big chapter of Gordon Freeman's adventures, has decided to speak up again. He's giving players the lowdown on why this big reveal has been delayed.
As Straw said in the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast:
Everyone I've spoken to is still absolutely convinced that this game will be a launch title for the Steam Machine. There's a bit of a worry because they haven't decided on the price yet, which is kind of holding back the whole idea or stopping them from announcing anything else.
But why hasn't Valve set the price for the Steam Machine yet, and consequently, had to hold off on announcing its potentially biggest hit? Straw has an answer to that question as well:
The reason is that currently, the prices of PC RAM and storage drives are very high. They have increased by 200, 300, or even 500 percent compared to October, and it's getting worse.
As for the release date of the Steam Machine, and consequently, Half-Life 3:
The specific time window given to me is spring 2026: Steam Machine, Frame headset, controller, and Half-Life 3.
Mike Straw, however, is confident in his information:
The game exists, there's no doubt about it. It's now a matter of "when," not "if." All signs pointed to an announcement in December, and then everything fell apart.
The people I've spoken to about this game are not random sources that have never provided me with information before. These are the same sources that gave me details about Madden. Some of them are the same people who informed me about the upcoming game set in the Lord of the Rings universe (...) And they are still convinced that the game will be released in the spring.
Fans of the Half-Life series are already used to waiting, so in this situation, they have no choice but to do what they've been doing for the past 18 years (since the release of Half-Life 2: Episode Two).
