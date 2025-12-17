Is Roblox shutting down on January 1? The rumor is back again, but let’s take a look at whether there’s any truth to it this time

The “Roblox is shutting down on…” rumor pops back up every few months like clockwork. By now, most people should recognize that once you look into where it actually comes from, it’s usually nothing more than a joke. Still, like any rumor, once it spreads fast on social media and people don’t bother checking the source, some folks end up believing it anyway.

The rumor that Roblox is shutting down on January 1 is back again

The last time Roblox was “supposed” to shut down on September 1, it was the exact same situation as now. The claim came from a parody account on X called Roblox Notifier, which clearly states that it’s satirical. So if this latest rumor had you worried, there’s really no reason to be. Roblox isn’t shutting down on January 1, or anytime soon. That odd notification alone should be enough to make you realize it’s fake.

Source: X @RobloxNoobifier

That said, Roblox has had a lot of controversy this year, which makes it easier to see why some people bought into the rumor. Between the Schlep drama, the Louisiana Attorney General’s child safety lawsuit, and even a petition to remove CEO David Baszucki, the rumor felt more believable to some.

So for now, Roblox is totally fine. It’s not even affected by Australia’s recent restrictions on social media and other platforms. On top of that, some Roblox games are already getting movie adaptations. If you ever want real, trustworthy updates about Roblox, your best bet is always their official X account. Any major news like a shutdown would come directly from them.