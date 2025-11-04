Popular truck simulator challenges drivers with two extremely difficult tasks. Not every ETS2 player will undertake them

SCS Software keeps surprising Euro Truck Simulator 2 fans. With the upcoming 1.57 update, players who have the Special Transport DLC are getting two new, challenging loads for free. And that's just the start of the attractions the creators have in store.

New cargo for heavy transport fans

As announced by the studio in their Steam post, update 1.57 will introduce two new types of loads that will test the skills of even the most experienced drivers.

The first is a 30-meter-long wind turbine blade, transported on a special four-axle trailer with a full steering system. The entire gear weighs over 26 tons, and due to its length, enormous precision will be required behind the wheel, especially on narrow roads and tight turns. We'll be running missions with this cargo on the Rostock–Berlin routes in Germany and in the upcoming Nordic Horizons expansion (Jyvaskyla and Vaasa route).

The second new load is a massive mining loader, weighing 54.5 tons (and with the trailer, even 72 tons). The transport of this giant will take place on a special six-axle low-loader trailer. New deals involving it will be available between Dortmund and Hanover, and also in the upcoming expansion of Nordic Horizons on the Narvik–Kiruna route.

Refreshed logos and company paint jobs

Looks like the 1.57 update is also bringing some fresh company logos and matching paint jobs for trucks and trailers. The vehicle team has opted for a more modern yet still recognizable style and greater customization options, thanks to the RGB color selector feature. These changes will be implemented in both ETS2 and American Truck Simulator.

DAF XF Electric unveiled

SCS Software has also released a new episode of the "SCS On The Road" series, dedicated to the DAF XF Electric model. The team visited the DAF factory in Eindhoven to show off their electric truck in all its glory. This is another step in popularizing electric vehicles in ETS2 – let's recall that the XF Electric is already available in the game.